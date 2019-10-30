Coming off two straight Elite Eight appearances, the Baylor soccer team still has a lot of work ahead to get back to the NCAA tournament.
But the Bears can make a big statement by knocking off Big 12-leading Oklahoma State in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.
Baylor coach Paul Jobson believes the Bears (8-6-3, 4-4) can return to the 64-team NCAA tournament by upsetting the No. 12 Cowgirls and having some success in the Big 12 tournament beginning Sunday in Kansas City. The Bears are currently No. 54 in the women’s soccer RPI.
“I think if we can take care of business and win Thursday, I think we put ourselves in a really good position,” Jobson said. “Obviously, if we can win that game and then win our first-round game in the Big 12 tournament, I think we’re in. But you never know, there’s a committee that decides.”
The Bears won the 2017 Big 12 tournament to earn the automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. Last year, Baylor won the Big 12 regular season title and reached the league’s championship game to earn a No. 2 national seed in the NCAA tournament.
Since they can finish no lower than eighth in the Big 12, the Bears have clinched a spot in the league’s tournament. If the Cowgirls (13-1-3, 6-1-1) beat Baylor in the regular season finale, the two teams will play again in Sunday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinals as the first and eighth seeds.
Jobson likes the competitiveness his team has shown heading down the final stretch. After a 4-0 win over TCU in Fort Worth on Oct. 24, the Bears played well in a 2-0 home loss to No. 15 Texas Tech last Friday.
The Bears came back with Sunday’s 2-0 win over last-place Iowa State as freshman Marissa Gray and senior Raegan Padgett scored goals.
“I think Sunday was really huge for us, especially coming off the Friday game against Tech,” said Baylor midfielder Ally Henderson. “It was a heartbreaker for us. This weekend is fun for us every year, so we’re really excited just to get to finish out Big 12 play and then go right into the tournament.”
After opening the Big 12 with a loss to Texas Tech and a tie against TCU, the Cowgirls have reeled off six straight wins. Grace Yochum ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 11 goals while Jaci Jones tops the league with 11 assists.
“OSU is a great team,” said Baylor defender Kylie Ross. “They’re physical, they’re good on the ball, and just good all over the field. But I think why not save the best for last because we’re all up for the challenge, and going in I just think it’s going to make the tournament almost easier. I think as a team every year we always peak at the end of the season right when other teams are dipping.”
