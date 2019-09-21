The Baylor soccer team will host Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (3-2-3) will try to build off their performance in a 2-2 double-overtime tie against No. 2 USC on Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field. Sophomores Elena Reyna and Giuliana Cunningham scored goals for the Bears while goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected a season-high eight saves.
Baylor should get a boost from the return of senior Raegan Padgett, who was disqualified from the USC game after getting a red card in the previous match against Abilene Christian. However, top scorer Camryn Wendlandt is expected to miss her third straight game with a foot injury.
Gonzaga has won its last four games including wins over Kansas State and Nebraska to improve to 7-2 for the season. Erin Healy and Lauren Elwer lead Gonzaga with four goals apiece.
