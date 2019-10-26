The Baylor soccer team will face Iowa State in its home finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Bears (7-6-3, 3-4) are coming off a 2-0 home loss to Texas Tech on Friday. Iowa State is 3-13 overall and last in the Big 12 at 0-7 following Friday’s 3-2 loss to Texas in Austin.

Baylor will play its final regular season game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Thursday.

