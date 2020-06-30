Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson has been in contact with his players virtually and through phone conversations since the campus shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19.
But he can’t wait to get back to coaching them on the field.
Baylor is less than six weeks away from its exhibition opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Aug. 9 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears will open the regular season at home Aug. 20 against North Texas, the first of nine teams on their schedule that reached the NCAA tournament last season.
“The last few years we’ve really ramped up our competition level for nonconference scheduling,” Jobson said. “We saw great results in 2017-18. Last year we didn’t have a great record, but our schedule was one of the top 15 in the country. I’m looking at our (2020) schedule, and the crazy thing is there are no easy games.”
After consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA tournament, Baylor missed last year’s tournament with an 8-8-3 record. Looking for a strong followup to their 2018 Big 12 championship season, the Bears fell to seventh last year with a 4-5 league mark.
Baylor brings back plenty of experience with seven starters returning, including talents like forwards Elena Reyna and Elizabeth Kooiman, defender Kayley Ables and goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt.
But Jobson expects many of his 14 newcomers to make an immediate impact. The Bears typically have good depth, but they’ll likely need more players ready to step in if COVID-19 causes players to miss games.
“I’ve told the girls that they’re going to have to be flexible,” Jobson said. “Because of the circumstances, we will need a deep roster. With the pandemic, there will be setbacks, so we’re going to have to be careful how we bring them back physically.”
Soccer players will start returning to campus July 6 for coronavirus testing and strength and conditioning work. Since team practice starts Aug. 4, Jobson and his staff will only have five days to prepare for the exhibition opener.
“That’s something the NCAA has to get right, but everybody is playing under the same rules,” Jobson said. “It’s difficult for our sport in general because it’s a demanding and taxing sport physically.”
The nonconference schedule includes a powerhouse Central Florida squad, which Baylor will play at a neutral site Aug. 30 at Texas’ Myers Stadium in Austin.
The Bears will face tough road tests against Washington State on Sept. 6 in Pullman, Wash., and Texas A&M on Sept. 20 in College Station. Washington State reached the Final Four last season while the Aggies beat Texas in the opening round of the NCAA tournament before losing to USC.
Baylor opens its Big 12 schedule Sept. 24 at home against Kansas, which won the Big 12 tournament last season. The Jayhawks were among six Big 12 teams that made the NCAA tournament last season along with conference regular season champion Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia, TCU and Texas Tech.
After being away from campus for nearly four months, Jobson knows his players will be excited to see each other again in person rather than sharing face time on their computers.
“At this point, they’re so ready to get back with their teammates and start competing,” Jobson said. “Our group is real committed and they’ve held each other accountable while they’ve been away. We had a rough year last season, so I know they’ll be motivated to take care of business.”
