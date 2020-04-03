As CBS brings America temporary solace by televising past Final Four games, former Baylor guard Obim Okeke is quick to turn off his TV.
He can’t watch because it brings up thoughts of where the Bears could have been this weekend. Ranked No. 5 in the country, the Bears were confident they could reach their first Final Four in 70 years and play for the national championship.
“It’s too sad to watch,” Okeke said. “I haven’t watched any basketball since the tournament was canceled. You could lose to Kansas or somebody, but we didn’t even get a chance.”
With the coronavirus beginning its spread in the United States, the NCAA tournament was canceled on March 12 for the first time since its inception 1939. Now the virus has ravaged the country, infecting more than a quarter million people and causing more than 6,000 deaths.
Coach Scott Drew has built his program with such a solid long-term plan that the Bears could be back next year for another shot at the Final Four.
But for seniors Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo and Okeke, this was their last shot to play. Saturday would have been the date for the Final Four semifinals in Atlanta, and the Bears expected to be there.
Instead they’re scattered from their teammates. Rather than playing before 80,000 fans and a national television audience at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Baylor players are in different parts of the country isolated from each other.
“It seems like ages ago that the tournament was canceled,” Gillespie said. “The last three weeks have seemed like three years. I thought we’d be playing at this time. I was so confident that we’d be there, but then you realize no one’s there.”
This was arguably the best team Drew had ever put on the floor in 17 years at Baylor. The Bears went 26-4 during the regular season and finished second in the Big 12 behind Kansas with a 15-3 record.
Their 23-game winning streak was the longest in Big 12 history and they were ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for a school-record five straight weeks. With a fierce man-to-man defense and a gifted guard-oriented offense, the Bears appeared to have everything they needed to reach their first Final Four since 1950.
After building such close bonds with his teammates, Gillespie is still having difficulty grasping that his college basketball career ended without even getting a shot to play for the national championship. On Monday, the NCAA ruled that spring sports athletes would get an extra year of eligibility, but winter sports like basketball were excluded.
“I’ve been in mental limbo,” Gillespie said. “It hasn’t sunk in because it ended suddenly and the rest of the world shut down. My mind is still stuck in college. But then I realize I won’t be going back for summer workouts and worrying about the freshmen coming in.”
With Baylor’s campus shut down, students are finishing the semester with online classes. Gillespie decided to stay in Waco because he didn’t want to go back home to Minnesota and put family members at risk if he caught the coronavirus.
He’s glad that sophomore teammate Adam Flagler is still in Waco with him to ease the isolation.
“One of the reasons we stayed is there’s a lot of older people back home who have underlying medical conditions,” Gillespie said. “I didn’t want to go and spread the virus. Now that they put the shelter-in-place order here, I’ve been working out on my own with weights and trying to stay in shape.”
Okeke moved back to his parents’ house in Las Vegas where he is working out with younger brother Ikem Okeke, a defensive back who played at Hawaii and is hoping for a shot to be selected in the NFL draft.
Like most of the rest of the country, Las Vegas is under shelter-in-place orders. It’s a weird situation for the city that never sleeps.
“When the casinos first shut down, that was a big shock for a lot of people,” Obim said. “When I first got back, I saw friends a lot the first few days. Now we just go out to pick up food.”
Meanwhile, Bandoo is staying with relatives in Bellaire, Kan. He had hoped to go back to the Toronto area to be with his family, but was afraid that he’d have to spend two weeks isolated from them in quarantine due to strict Canadian orders for people crossing the board from the United States.
“I talk to my mom and sister every day, and they keep me updated on what to do and what not to do,” Bandoo said. “I want to get back home, but I have a lot more (basketball) connections here.”
Both Gillespie and Bandoo have NBA aspirations, but those plans are in limbo because the league isn’t currently holding pre-draft workouts because of the coronavirus. The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Gillespie and Bandoo are trying to make the best of a strange situation by watching past NBA games and studying the play of teams and specific individuals.
After arriving at Baylor three years ago as a walk-on from NCAA Division III Carleton College, the 6-9 Gillespie developed into a key piece of this year’s team by averaging 9.6 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to earn second-team all-Big 12 honors.
“I’ve watched about 40 to 45 games from this year on NBA League Pass,” Gillespie said. “I’ve also watched some classic NBA games like the 2009 Celtics-Bulls playoff series. I’ve been trying to break down defensive schemes and see what teams run the most. I’ve also watched Tex Winter’s triangle offense.”
As an impact player coming off Baylor’s bench, Bandoo averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range to earn Big 12 sixth man of the year. The 6-3 guard believes he could be an asset to an NBA team.
“I definitely want to play in the NBA and that’s why I’m staying in shape as much as possible,” Bandoo said. “I’m working on my game and that’s why I’m studying guys like Kobe Bryant. I haven’t really thought about college basketball because the more I think about it I get a little sad. I’m just trying to keep my life moving forward.”
All three of Baylor’s seniors have stayed in touch with their teammates and coaches via long distance phone calls, texts and social media. Last weekend, many of them connected for a group chat and talked about how they had wanted to be in Houston for the South regional finals with a shot to play for the Final Four.
Though it doesn’t replace playing together, communicating with teammates has been therapeutic for all of the Baylor players.
“We just talked to each other and made each other laugh,” Bandoo said. “We talked about playing basketball, things that are happening in the world. March Madness is unpredictable every year, but I think we would have had a great shot (to win the national championship). We were just eager to get back and rolling again.”
At the same time, Bandoo wanted his teammates to know that he’s thinking about them constantly and wants them to be careful as the coronavirus sweeps across the country.
“I wish nothing but the best for them and their safety, and I hope the coronavirus will pass,” Bandoo said. “I remember I was with Freddie when I first heard the tournament was canceled. I knew this was serious and not to be taken lightly. I didn’t know it would get this serious, but we’ve got great doctors and the President knows what he’s doing.”
While they didn’t get to play for the national championship, the Baylor players can take pride in all the accomplishments they attained and the lasting bonds they created.
All five Baylor starters received all-conference honors as guard Jared Butler was a unanimous first-team choice, Gillespie and guard MaCio Teague made the second team, and guard Davion Mitchell and forward Mark Vital made the third team. Drew was named coach of the year, Mitchell the top newcomer, Gillespie the most improved player, as well as Bandoo earning top sixth man.
But they all know their success was a result of the chemistry they shared and the unselfishness they played with all season as they put together arguably the best regular season in Baylor men's basketball history.
“I’ll remember how much happiness each guy on the team brought and the joy we played with,” Gillespie said. “It was a group of guys who shared common goals. We weren’t the most talented or highly recruited players, but we did what no team had done with our Big 12-record winning streak. Our motto was that you don’t know what you can accomplish if no one takes credit, and I think that led to our success.”
Gillespie and Okeke have already earned their Baylor undergraduate degrees while Bandoo plans to finish this semester. Gillespie earned his degree in political science and would like to work at the United States Department of the Treasury some day or perhaps run for political office.
He’s always been interested in world affairs and watched the development of the pandemic in China and Italy before it arrived in the United States.
“I saw it when it first broke in China, and was keeping up with that,” Gillespie said. “I saw how aggressive it was like a freight train. Then I saw how Italy was impacted, and now I’m hoping the United States can get ahead of it. We’re the world leader in innovation.”
Okeke has had a unique experience at Baylor, playing three seasons as a walk-on for the Baylor football team before joining the basketball team the last three seasons as a reserve guard.
He earned his degree in Management Information Systems and is working toward his master’s degree. Okeke will return in the fall as a graduate assistant for Drew’s squad and eventually wants to become a coach or an NBA general manager.
“We’ll have a good nucleus next season with the guys returning,” Okeke said. “We have a bunch of workhorses who can still make a Final Four run and win the NCAA championship. But I feel bad for Freddie and Devonte. I will come back as a graduate assistant, but they don’t get a chance to play.”
Immediately after the NCAA tournament was canceled, Okeke showed his leadership skills when he stepped forward to address his teammates as they tried to soak in the somber news.
Okeke told them to remember their accomplishments this season and count all their blessings by getting the opportunity to play together to create such a powerhouse team.
His words hit home with everybody.
“What I will remember most about it is how hard we worked in practice and how every player accepted his role and pushed each other,” Bandoo said. “Talent can only win you games, but a great team can win you championships.”
Those words seem ironic now that the Bears won't get to play for the national championship due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. But they'll always feel like they had the team to win it all.
