RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – Baylor women’s tennis senior Angie Shakhraichuk defeated teammate Mel Krywoj, 6-2, 6-0, to claim the singles title on Sunday at the USTA National Collegiate Tennis Classic.

Shakhraichuk, a native of The Kiev, Ukraine, defeated Virginia’s Camille Favero in two sets, beat Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana in three sets in the quarterfinals, and downed Wake Forest’s Eliza Omirou in the semifinals in two sets.

“This is great win for Angie,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “She battled through injury last season, which caused her to miss the majority of the year. She’s mentally tough, coachable and has a lot of grit. She’s worked hard off the court with her performance team to get healthy and get to this level. She’s deserving of winning a title like this.”

Representatives from Baylor, USC, Wake Forest, Virginia and Arizona State played in the three-day even. For the weekend, Baylor went 12-7 in singles matches and 0-3 in doubles.

Baylor opens the 2020 spring season Friday versus Georgia State at 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

