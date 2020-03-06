Baylor sophomore KC Lightfoot has been selected as the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Year for the South Central Region.
Lightfoot won his second straight Big 12 indoor title in the pole vault, surpassing 18-11 to set a meet record. He was five-for-five in gold medals during the indoor season, including wins over the nation’s No. 1-ranked (South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen) and the No. 3-ranked (Kansas’s Zach Bradford) vaulters.
Lightfoot is also a candidate for the Bowerman Award, college track and field’s top individual honor.
He’ll compete next weekend at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.
