Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades is cautiously optimistic that a 12-game college football season will be played, but is also bracing for COVID-19 interruptions as the fall unfolds.
The Bears are scheduled to open the season against Ole Miss on Sunday Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend slate of games.
But Rhoades is preparing for a football season unlike any before due to the threat of coronavirus.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if we had to cancel a game, whether that’s a football game, a volleyball match, a soccer match, a basketball game,” Rhoades said Friday during a media conference call. “I think all of those things are on the table. If you have cancellations, are there any contingency plans for making those games up? Depending on the sport, there may be an opportunity to do so, there may not be an opportunity to do so.”
After Baylor announced Tuesday that three student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus, the university will provide an update Monday as they continue to undergo testing. Players who test positive must self-quarantine for 10 days before returning for workouts.
Rhoades said that 95 percent of Baylor’s football players have returned to campus during the past week for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts. He said 101 coronavirus tests have been completed, including 53 during the past week.
Rhoades said Baylor’s infectious disease response team will meet Tuesday to evaluate football’s onboarding process to determine if any changes need to be made before volleyball and soccer athletes return to campus in early July.
Rhoades said an athlete doesn’t have to come back to campus for voluntary workouts if he feels uncomfortable due to coronavirus concerns. For those athletes who have returned to campus, Baylor’s infectious disease response team advises them to stay at home of they feel sick.
“You wake up in the morning, if you don’t feel good, don’t come to the voluntary workout or don’t come into the office,” Rhoades said. “It’s this whole idea in terms of education and then understanding that we have a responsibility to the Waco community and how this works.”
Once the season begins, Rhoades likes the idea of NCAA teams undergoing weekly coronavirus testing to help limit the spread of the disease.
“We have a bunch of student-athletes that test positive that Wednesday before we’re getting ready to get on a plane to play Oklahoma, I don’t know if we’re playing that game,” Rhoades said. “We are in unchartered territory. I think the message we’ve been trying to provide for our staff at least is that this upcoming year is not going to be normal, so get that out of your mind. The way things have happened in the past will not be the way they will happen this upcoming year.”
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that it will allow football teams to begin formal meetings and limited practices for two weeks beginning in mid-July. The ruling will give football teams six weeks instead of four weeks to prepare for the season opener.
Once the football players arrive, Rhoades believes it would be beneficial for them to remain in an on-campus setting and not return to their hometowns to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
Practices could look much different as coaches consider social distancing measures. Coaches and players could potentially wear face coverings.
“Our medical directors have categorized football as high risk in terms of the spread because of the contact, because of the close proximity when you’re practicing,” Rhoades said. “I don’t think you’re going to see large huddles of student-athletes gathering up at the end of practice or the middle of practice. I think we’ll be very strategic in terms of social distancing and how you do that throughout practice.”
Rhoades has been impressed by how well first-year head football coach Dave Aranda has dealt with the challenges that he and his staff have faced since the Baylor campus shut down in mid-March.
Since spring drills were canceled, Aranda and his staff have had to depend on Zoom meetings and other forms of long-distance communication to teach players basic offensive and defensive concepts while getting to know them on a personal level. Team bonding has been a real challenge with players spread out away from campus.
“I would just say that Coach Aranda gets it,” Rhoades said. “He understands the X’s and O’s and all of that is not going to matter if we haven’t taken the time to develop those relationships and build those relationships. I really think he’s done a tremendous job and I think his staff has done a tremendous job of coming together in finding a way to build unity.”
Though Baylor officials are doing their best to prepare for coronavirus interruptions, they’ll have to continue evaluating and tweaking their plans.
“I think our analogy is that COVID-19 is an unbelievably formidable opponent,” Rhoades said. “This is like football playing against Clemson or Oklahoma or men’s basketball against KU or women’s basketball against UConn. If you have a chance to overcome that opponent, you better take the time to have great preparation and have a great plan, be able to tweak that plan on the fly, and execute at a high level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.