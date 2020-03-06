The Baylor men’s tennis team hits the road to take on Arizona State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whiteman Tennis Center in Tempe, Ariz.

Baylor (12-3), which is currently No. 27 in the ITA rankings, has won its last two road matches at Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Bears will be missing junior Matias Soto, who will join the Chilean Davis Cup team in a qualifiers match against Sweden on Friday and Saturday, announced by the Chilean Tennis Federation on Sunday.

Soto and Chile will compete at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden for a chance to advance to the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Soto is the second Bear in four seasons to compete with a Davis Cup national team. Former All-American Jimmy Bendeck competed with Honduras for three seasons.

