The Baylor men’s tennis team travels north this weekend to play No. 45 Illinois at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Fighting Illini’s Atkins Tennis Center.
Baylor (10-3) and Illinois are tied 6-6 in the all-time series with the Bears sweeping the last meeting in 2019. Baylor is 3-2 against the Fighting Illini in the last five matchups, and Saturday’s match will be the first between these two programs in Champaign since Feb. 18, 2007. The Bears came home from that match with a 4-0 sweep against the 11th-ranked Fighting Illini.
Baylor currently has four singles players and two doubles teams in the latest ITA rankings. No. 30 Sven Lah, No. 60 Matias Soto, No. 93 Constantin Frantzen and No. 122 Adrian Boitan were listed in singles, while Lah and Frantzen were No. 9 and Soto and Ryan Dickerson came in at No. 23 in doubles.
The Bears are ranked No. 21 in the latest ITA rankings and No. 11 in the USTA poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.