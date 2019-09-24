The Baylor-Kansas State football game has been set for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

It will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

The Bears’ first Big 12 road game will be their second straight afternoon game following Saturday’s conference opener against Iowa State at McLane Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments