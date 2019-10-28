Baylor men’s tennis junior Sven Lah finished a successful run at the ITA Regional Championships by defeating Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot in the singles final, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Lah, who was seeded seventh, won his semifinal match over Texas A&M’s Austin Abbrat, 6-2, 6-3, earlier on Monday. That set up the finals match between Lah and third-seeded Vacherot.

Lah went 6-0 in the tournament and advances to the ITA Fall National Championships, Nov. 6-10 in Indian Wells, Calif.

Texas’ Christian Sigsgaard and Yuya Ito defeated Baylor’s Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto, 6-3, 7-6(2), in the doubles final. Dickerson and Soto went 4-1 in their first time competing together this season.

