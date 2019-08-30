When Baylor hits the field for Saturday night’s season opener against SFA, fans won’t have to scrutinize the roster to recognize most of the Bears’ key players.
At least 18 of the 22 starters will likely be juniors and seniors with highly visible names like quarterback Charlie Brewer, wide receivers Chris Platt and Denzel Mims, defensive lineman James Lynch and linebacker Clay Johnston leading the way for the 6 p.m. kickoff at McLane Stadium.
This will be Matt Rhule’s most experienced team in three seasons at Baylor, and expectations have risen following last year’s 7-6 season. But he’s also trying to develop depth, and some true freshmen will see time in hopes that they will become players the Bears can count on as the season unfolds.
Under the NCAA’s revolutionary new redshirt policy instituted last year, players can participate in up to four games at any time during the season and still keep their redshirt. The rule gives coaches a lot more options since they can see if players are ready for game action or if they need another year to develop.
“We’re trying to be strategic and figure out if we want to redshirt some more guys,” Rhule said. “You never really know what your depth is until after the first game. You have to go out and play somebody else and put it on tape. When they put it on tape, you kind of know here’s where this guy is and here’s where that guy is.”
Rhule said freshman defensive end TJ Franklin and freshman nosetackle Gabe Hall will definitely play. They’re both listed No. 2 on the depth chart along with sophomore defensive end Chidi Ogbonnaya behind a veteran first-team line that includes ends Lynch and James Lockhart and nosetackle Bravvion Roy.
“The only question on defense is the young defensive line,” Rhule said. “We’re going to play TJ Franklin as a true freshman, and we’re going to play Gabe Hall as a true freshman. They’re freakishly athletic and strong. We might play (freshmen) Garmon Randolph and Harrison White and those guys. There are some bumps in the road when you play young guys, but they’re tremendously talented and they’ve worked really hard. So we’ll play and see what happens and try to get them better week-in and week-out.”
Lockhart believes the freshmen are ready to play and provide the Bears a solid rotation up front.
“Those guys are very, very talented,” Lockhart said. “Gabe is a guy that if you look at him, you’re like ‘Oh man, this guy is my age. He’s a 20-year-old kid.’ But he’s 18, and that was very shocking to me. But for a big guy, he’s very, very explosive and he doesn’t move like a typical nose or defensive tackle, he moves like an end. He’s very, very limber. TJ Franklin is a guy that, especially in spring ball, turned some heads. Hard worker, tough, very competitive.”
Freshman outside linebacker Will Williams has worked up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind senior Henry Black. Freshman kicker Noah Rauschenberg will kick off and back up redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers and redshirt freshman punter Issac Power.
Rhule will see how the game plays out before deciding whether Brewer’s backups at quarterback will play. Redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon got into three games last year and threw one pass while true freshman Jacob Zeno from San Antonio Jay has been highly impressive during preseason camp.
“Charlie knows it’s his time to start the first game and knows he doesn’t have to look over his shoulder,” Rhule said. “I think at the same time, we have two dynamic quarterbacks in Gerry and Zeno has had a great camp, and he’s ascending right now. I think everyone feels really confident in that group.”
Numerous redshirt freshmen will see considerable time, most notably starting right guard Prince Pines on the offensive line. Right offensive tackle Casey Phillips, wide receiver Jackson Gleeson, and cornerbacks Mark Milton and BJ Hanspard are all listed No. 2 on the depth chart.
Though the Bears are 41-point favorites against the Lumberjacks, they’re not taking the only FCS opponent on their schedule for granted. The veterans on the team remember when Liberty came into McLane Stadium in Rhule’s debut in 2017 and shocked the Bears in a 48-45 upset.
Since this is SFA coach Colby Carthel’s debut season, it’s been difficult to find film on the Lumberjacks’ offensive and defensive tendencies.
The Lumberjacks are coming off a 2-8 season in which they averaged only 18 points per game. But Carthel built an impressive resume at Texas A&M-Commerce that includes a 59-18 record in six seasons, highlighted by the 2017 NCAA Division II national championship.
“They’re a good team and it’s always tough the first week to kind of prepare,” said Baylor senior offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. “No film from offseason, but we’re doing our best. We’re watching their personnel and then we’re watching a little bit of the staff when they were at Commerce. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Attempting to get more speed on the field, Baylor will primarily play a 3-3-5 defense after using the 4-3-4 as its base last year. Forcing more turnovers has been a huge point of emphasis after the Bears intercepted just seven passes and recovered three fumbles last season.
Nobody has driven home that point more than Baylor defensive line coach Joey McGuire, who switched to defense under Phil Snow this year after coaching tight ends last season. Rhule saw the Bears force more turnovers during preseason drills, but the proof will be in games.
“Coach Snow just said, ‘Hey Joey, you handle that,’” Rhule said. “And I feel like we’ve had a lot more than we’ve had in the past. That also concerns me because we’ve laid a lot more balls on the ground on offense than we ever have. I think the biggest thing is when they realize if they take the ball away, then they are going to play a lot more.”
After losing all six games at McLane Stadium in 2017, the Bears improved to 4-2 at home last year. This season, the Bears play seven home games, including an Oct. 12 date against Texas Tech. The Bears and Red Raiders have played their last 10 games in the Metroplex at AT&T Stadium and the Cotton Bowl, but now they’re returning to campus sites.
The Bears know how important it is to protect their home turf, and that it needs to start Saturday night against SFA.
“Everyone’s really excited,” Tecklenburg said. “I think once you run out of that tunnel at McLane Stadium, you’re like, ‘It’s finally here.’ It’s always a great environment every game there. And for the first one to be there this year, to kick off the football season for us, it’s definitely cool.”
