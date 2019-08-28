FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Baylor freshman Jenson Brooksby’s second round match at the U.S. Open was postponed by rain on Wednesday.
Brooksby defeated Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych on Monday and advanced to face 17th seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. The Brooksby vs. Basilashvili match was one of 58 that were delayed or postponed on Wednesday and will be rescheduled.
Brooksby earned a spot in the U.S. Open main singles draw through qualifying last week. He defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3, in the qualifying draw final on Friday. In doing so, Brooksby grabbed a spot in the U.S. Open for the second straight year after he received a wild card entry in 2018.