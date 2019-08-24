When Baylor coach Matt Rhule took his seniors to Philadelphia this summer for an NFL symposium, Clay Johnston made sure to run up the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and thrust his arms in the air like Rocky.
No he’s not the second coming of the Italian Stallion. But Johnston is a free spirit who spends every day celebrating life.
Johnston is also a preseason all-Big 12 linebacker whose biggest ambition this fall is to help the Bears win the conference championship. Then he’ll be ready for some down time.
“I want to win the Big 12 and then move to the mountains and be at peace,” Johnston said. “I told my dad after this season I’m going to block a week in my life and I’m going to go to a foreign land and spend it with my brother and maybe a friend. We’re going to hike the mountains. We’ll see where I go. I might end up in New Zealand or Norway, who knows?”
Johnston loves being around his teammates and they love being around him. During the preseason, he was looking forward to cooking burgers at a pool party.
“I’m going to try my Bobby Flay status on them,” Johnston said.
Though he has ambitions of becoming an NFL linebacker following this season, he’s open to wherever life leads him.
“I might just live in the mountains and cut trees,” Johnston said. “Just go be a lumberjack.”
While Johnston might follow the beat of his own drummer off the field, he’s locked into becoming a better linebacker inside the lines. Last year he led the Bears with 99 tackles with 5.5 for loss, but he wants to develop into more of an impact player by forcing fumbles and rattling quarterbacks into throwing interceptions.
“Clay is a great player and a great leader and he wants to win and become an impact player,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “The next step for him is to go from a guy who makes a bunch of plays to being a guy who makes a bunch of impact plays, intercepting the ball, knocking the ball out. He’s strong and fast and explosive, and if he goes out there and practices full speed and plays the game full speed he’ll be a really special player for us.”
Johnston put up great numbers last year despite playing with a knee injury that forced him to miss the season opener against Abilene Christian. But he’s recovered now and is looking forward to a big senior year.
A committed Christian, Johnston leads Bible studies with his teammates and spends a lot of time in prayer. His health is often on the prayer list.
“I know health with all my heart comes from the good man above,” Johnston said. “But I know I can co-labor with Him and do my part in the weight room and training room trying to prevent injuries. If the good Lord keeps my healthy, I believe in my ability and what I can do on the field.”
Johnston’s knee injury had one benefit as it allowed him to spend additional time with his father, Kent Johnston, a former NFL strength and conditioning coach who now assists Rhule’s training staff.
“I’m so thankful Coach Rhule picked him up and gave him the opportunity,” Johnston said. “I’m human and I get stressed out after a bad practice. But I see him out there and say it’s not too bad, I got my own blood out here.”
Kent Johnston was an NFL strength and conditioning coach for 24 years, working with Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Seattle, Cleveland and San Diego. His last NFL job was with the Chargers in 2016.
Clay felt fortunate to grow up around NFL players and see how they trained for the grind of a 16-game season. The players liked having young Clay around.
“I’ve got a picture of Brett Favre holding Clay like a football, acting like he was fixing to throw him,” Kent Johnston said.
Some of Clay’s favorite players were former Chargers linebacker Manti Te’o and safety Eric Weddle. As a high school player, Clay got to work out with both of them when his father was the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
“Manti is a swole man,” Clay said. “He’s got some biceps for sure. He played linebacker and kind of coached me up a little in my 190-pound days when I worked out with him and was trying to put on some weight. Eric Weddle was a stud, he’d take me out and do drills with me and wear me out.”
Johnston grew up with three brothers who were all athletes. He played basketball at Abilene Wylie High school, but his best sport was always football.
A four-wheeler accident nearly derailed his career before his sophomore year at Abilene Wylie. The vehicle rolled over his leg, forcing Johnston to miss some games that season.
“He didn’t break a bone, but it just tore up his leg,” Kent said. “He needed a couple of skin grafts and plastic surgeries. He’s still got the scar on his leg and shin and ankle.”
During his junior and senior years, Johnston emerged as an all-state linebacker and also starred at running back for Abilene Wylie. He signed with Baylor in February 2015 after the Bears had won two straight Big 12 championships.
After redshirting in 2015, Johnston and his teammates found themselves in a tumultuous situation in 2016 after Baylor fired coach Art Briles amid the university’s sexual assault scandal. Briles’ assistants were still on staff under interim coach Jim Grobe, and the team felt the tension in the locker room.
Johnston saw considerable playing time as a redshirt freshman and even started two games at defensive end.
“It was miserable,” Johnston said. “I had my hand in the dirt at 210 pounds. The offensive line on the other team would run the ball right at you, and I’d just say ‘Oh my gosh.’ I don’t blame them though.”
Once Rhule arrived in December 2016, the atmosphere in the locker room improved dramatically. The bond between teammates grew stronger even as the Bears finished 1-11 in Rhule’s first season. Now they all enjoy being around each other all the time.
“We had older guys who didn’t know the freshmen (in 2016),” Johnston said. “Three years ago, there was so much division. People didn’t hang out outside of football. We didn’t do anything with each other. There wasn’t a lot of camaraderie going on. Now people love to hang out. It’s amazing.”
Johnston is often the nucleus in the Bears’ social settings. His teammates see his love of life and enjoy hanging around him.
“Clay’s a goofball,” said Baylor offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. “Everyone likes him. He’s got his own style. You can’t compare him to anyone. He’s fun to be around.
Despite missing four games in 2017 with a broken hand and a sprained foot, Johnston showed a lot of promise by making 54 tackles with nine for loss in eight games. After missing one game last year, Johnston hopes to make it through this season injury free.
Now in his third year under Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Johnston has a firm grasp of the playbook and likes the responsibility that comes with playing middle linebacker.
“Our playbook’s like three Bibles thickness,” Johnston said. “When Coach Rhule, Coach Snow and (linebackers coach) Mike Siravo first got here, they said it’s really going to take three years to understand the defense. They’re spot on. It’s the third year and there’s no excuses any more. We’ve implemented this defense and we’re kind of changing some schemes. There’s a lot of dynamic things we can go with, but we’ve got a lot of older guys that should know what to do.”
Johnston is particularly excited about Baylor’s shift to a 3-3-5 as the primary defense instead of a 4-3 alignment. He believes it will allow the Bears to get as much speed on the field as possible.
“We’ve got a lot of speed, so we can actually run that defense very well,” Johnston said. “I have no doubt it will eliminate the explosive plays. Obviously there will be some holes in certain areas, but we’ve got a lot of guys who can run.”
Johnston plans to make the most of his senior year and worry about the NFL after the season. He’s a guy who likes to make the most of every moment, and he foresees a lot of good times ahead this fall with his teammates.
“From the time Coach Rhule got here and seeing how everything has changed in the dynamic of our locker room, people love being around each other, going fishing and chilling with each other,” Johnston said. “That says a lot because when you love to hang out with people, you love being around your brothers, you’re going to play hard for them. In the end you’re going to win games when you play hard.”
Baylor Bears
Head coach: Matt Rhule (8-17 in two years at Baylor; 36-40 in six years overall)
2018 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big 12)
Last bowl game: 2018 Texas Bowl (beat Vanderbilt, 45-38)
Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense, 2 specialists
Stadium: McLane Stadium
Capacity: 45,140
Baylor
8/31 Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m.
9/7 UTSA 3 p.m.
9/21 at Rice 6 p.m.
9/28 Iowa State TBA
10/5 at Kansas State TBA
10/12 Texas Tech TBA
10/19 at Oklahoma State TBA
10/31 WVU 7 p.m.
11/9 at TCU TBA
11/16 Oklahoma TBA
11/23 Texas TBA
11/30 at Kansas TBA