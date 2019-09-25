The Baylor football program landed its first 2021 verbal commitment as Cypress Ranch cornerback Romario Noel announced his decision late Tuesday night.
The 6-2, 194-pound Noel, who isn't rated by Rivals.com, has recorded 10 tackles with two for loss and a pass breakup through four games this season.
Cy Ranch is off to a 2-2 start, including a 1-1 record in District 14-6A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.