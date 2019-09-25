The Baylor football program landed its first 2021 verbal commitment as Cypress Ranch cornerback Romario Noel announced his decision late Tuesday night.

The 6-2, 194-pound Noel, who isn't rated by Rivals.com, has recorded 10 tackles with two for loss and a pass breakup through four games this season.

Cy Ranch is off to a 2-2 start, including a 1-1 record in District 14-6A.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments