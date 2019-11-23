CONWAY, S.C. -- The No. 24 Baylor men's basketball team will face No. 17 Villanova in the championship game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at 4 p.m. Sunday at the HTC Center.
The Bears (4-1) advanced to the championship game, which will be televised on ESPN, with Friday's 77-65 win over host Coastal Carolina in Friday's semifinals.
Villanova, which won NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018, is also off to a 4-1 start following its 83-76 win over Mississippi State in the tournament semifinals with a lot of its fans on hand.
"I think Villanova has more fans than Coastal Carolina," said Baylor coach Scott Drew following the win over Coastal Carolina. "They basically packed this arena. It’s similar to the Big 12 tournament when you play the northern schools and they’re able to pack it because of the proximity. It must be bad in Philly. They all wanted to get out, and they’re all in Myrtle Beach. But this will help prepare our guys for places we go in the Big 12."
