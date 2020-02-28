COLLEGE STATION – The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team split a pair of matchups Friday, dropping a 10-8 decision to No. 8 Texas A&M before coming back for a 13-3 win over South Dakota State.
The Aggies (4-6) took a 4-1 decision in horsemanship and a 3-2 win in reining while the Bears secured a 3-2 win in fences. Baylor’s Rachael Davis won most outstanding performer honors in flat riding.
In the win over South Dakota State, Baylor (5-7) swept a 4-0 decision in the flat as Davis won MOP honors. The Bears grabbed a 3-1 win in reining with Madaline Callaway winning MOP.
Baylor swept fences 4-0 with Gia Gulino winning MOP while Baylor and South Dakota State (0-8) had a 2-2 tie in horsemanship.
