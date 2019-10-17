The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will host No. 3 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener at 1 p.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears (2-1) beat Delaware State and Cal-Davis two weekends ago at the Willis Invitational.
Oklahoma State (2-1) is coming off a win over South Dakota State on Sept. 27.
BU soccer hosts Texas
The Baylor soccer team is facing a critical weekend as it will host Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field before facing TCU at 7 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth.
The Bears (6-4-3, 2-2) are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to Oklahoma last Sunday in Norman. Texas (8-6, 3-2) has lost its last two games against West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
The Baylor-TCU game was rescheduled after the Oct. 10 game in Fort Worth was cancelled due to lightning.
