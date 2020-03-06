The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will host its final regular season match against No. 2 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears (5-7, 2-3) split last weekend's matchups in College Station with a loss to Texas A&M and a win over South Dakota State. Oklahoma State (8-3, 3-1) took an 11-5 win over the Bears last October in Stillwater.
Baylor will host the Big 12 championships March 27-28 at the Willis Family Equestrian Center. The national tournament will be held April 15-18 at the Extraco Events Center.
