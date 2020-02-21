The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will host new Big 12 member No. 4 Fresno State at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears (3-6, 1-3) have won all three of their matches at home this season. Fresno State (6-4, 2-1) hosted Baylor last November and took a 12-7 decision over the Bears.
Baylor is coming off a 15-4 road loss at No. 1 Auburn last weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.