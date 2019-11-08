FRESNO, Calif. — The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team ended the fall season with losses to Fresno State and No. 2 Georgia on Friday.
The Bears (3-4, 1-2) opened the day with a 12-7 loss to Fresno State (3-2, 2-1) which is competing in the Big 12 this year. Baylor took a 4-1 win in fences but dropped a 4-1 loss in flat riding, a 3-2 loss in horsemanship and a 4-0 loss in reining.
Baylor lost a 10-6 decision to Georgia (3-1). Georgia took a 3-1 win in fences before the teams tied 2-2 in horsemanship. The Bulldogs closed out their win with a 3-1 win in flat riding and a 2-2 tie in reining.
