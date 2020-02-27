The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will face No. 8 Texas A&M at 9 a.m. Friday at the Hillebrand Equine Complex in College Station.

Baylor (4-6) had dropped four straight matchups before pulling off an 11-8 win over Fresno State last Saturday in Waco.

Texas A&M (3-6) has lost three straight matchups against South Carolina, SMU and Oklahoma State.

