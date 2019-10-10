For the first time since 2007, Baylor will play Texas Tech in Waco after 10 years at either AT&T Stadium in Arlington or the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The years in the Metroplex were dominated by explosive offenses featuring quarterbacks like Baylor 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes for Texas Tech.
But on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium, the defenses should have a little more say in the outcome.
Both are coming off tremendous performances as the Bears amassed six sacks and 15 tackles for loss in a 31-12 win over Kansas State while the Red Raiders collected seven sacks in a 45-35 win over Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech (+10.5) at No. 22 Baylor
The Bears are definitely on a roll with five straight wins to open the season, including Big 12 wins over Iowa State and Kansas State.
After getting drubbed by No. 6 Oklahoma, Texas Tech bounced back with an impressive performance against Oklahoma State. Replacing injured quarterback Alan Bowman, Jett Duffey earned Big 12 offensive player of the week by passing for 424 yards and four touchdowns.
Duffey probably won’t put up those kinds of numbers against a Baylor defense that leads the Big 12 by allowing 15.4 points per game. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer won't make mistakes that will put the defense in bad situations.
Baylor 38, Texas Tech 24
No. 6 Oklahoma (-10.5) vs. No. 11 Texas
By all accounts, Oklahoma is the better team and should be a double-digit favorite in the Red River Rivalry.
But these games at the Cotton Bowl rarely play out as expected and often go down to the wire. The last five regular season games have been decided by seven points or less as the Sooners have won three and the Longhorns two.
Jalen Hurts has arguably been the best quarterback in college football for the Sooners and should have a big day against a banged up Texas secondary.
But Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has also enjoyed a great season and proved last year that he had the moxie to beat the Sooners in a 48-45 win. This game could literally go either way, but the Sooners should barely prevail.
Oklahoma 42, Texas 38
Iowa State (-10) at West Virginia
After losing its Big 12 opener to Baylor, Iowa State bounced back with a 49-24 win over TCU as Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
West Virginia couldn’t stick with Texas in a 42-31 loss as quarterback Austin Kendall was intercepted four times to offset his 367 yards and three touchdowns.
Playing in Morgantown is never easy, so it’s surprising Iowa State is a 10-point favorite. If Kendall can cut down on his turnovers, West Virginia could pull off the upset.
West Virginia 31, Iowa State 28
No. 1 Alabama (-17) at No. 24 Texas A&M
Two college football coaching titans will square off when Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide faces Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies in College Station.
The big difference here is that Alabama has won five national titles under Saban while Fisher has a long way to lift the Aggies to national championship caliber like his 2013 Florida State team that won the national title in the last year of the BCS.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will tear up A&M’s secondary while the Aggies' suspect offensive line will have trouble keeping the Crimson Tide off quarterback Kellen Mond.
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 17
No. 7 Florida (+13) at No. 5 LSU
Unbeaten LSU has certainly been the most surprising contender for the College Football Playoff.
Quarterback Joe Burrow has been the catalyst for a revitalized LSU offense as he’s thrown for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns in a 5-0 start.
While the Gators haven’t quite recaptured the magic of their glory days, they are off to a 6-0 start behind a defense that’s allowed just 9.5 points per game.
Playing any game in Baton Rouge on a Saturday night is difficult and a little crazy, which should help the Tigers pull out a tight win.
LSU 31, Florida 27
Last week: 4-1 overall, 3-2 against the line
Season: 24-6 overall, 16-14 against the line
