It’s a bigger field of runners. For the men, it’s a longer race, by a full 2,000 meters. For everyone, it’s the last race of the year unless you qualify for nationals.
Hey, no pressure, right?
Baylor’s cross country teams will compete at the NCAA’s South Central Regionals on Friday at Agri Park in Fayetteville, Ark. It’s a chance for the Bears to prove themselves against some of the top runners in the country, as well as redeem themselves a bit after both teams finished seventh at the Big 12 meet two weeks ago.
“I think our goal for regionals is just have everyone put together their best race at once,” said sophomore Ryan Day, a former Midway standout. “That’s sort of an object we’ve been looking toward achieving as a team, and I don’t think it’s quite happened yet.”
The course covers familiar ground for the Bears, who ran there for the Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas in October. Knowing the layout – “Just knowing where it’s going to hurt and maybe where it’s going to feel better,” said freshman Ryan Hodge – always helps on race day.
“We should feel like we know it pretty well, and I’m excited to get a fast time with some great competition,” said sophomore Celia Holmes, a former multi-time TAPPS state champion at Live Oak.
Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron expects both teams to improve upon their times and places from the conference meet, though he admitted either making the NCAA meet “would be a heck of a surprise.” The top two teams at each of the NCAA’s nine regional meets automatically qualify for nationals, while an additional 13 teams make the cut as at-large selections.
The women’s 6,000-meter race will start at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by the men’s 10K at noon.
