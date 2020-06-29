Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES. * WHERE...MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL INCREASE THE RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES TO OCCUR, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, EVEN FOR A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&