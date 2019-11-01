Defying all expectations in coach Matt Rhule’s third year on the job, Baylor stunned everybody by getting through October as the Big 12’s only unbeaten team.
The No. 12 Bears have a leg up on the rest of the league to reach the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 7, but first they must get through a brutal November.
It starts Saturday against bitter rival TCU in Fort Worth, followed by a Nov. 16 date against No. 10 Oklahoma at McLane Stadium that could be college football’s game of the week.
Next up after that is Texas on Nov. 23 at McLane Stadium in a game that could go a long way toward deciding a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Bears end the regular season Nov. 30 against an improved Kansas team up in the cold north in Lawrence.
The Bears know they’ll have to play better all-around football than they did in Thursday night’s 17-14 win over West Virginia at McLane Stadium where an inconsistent offense and uncharacteristic shabby special teams play nearly resulted in their first loss.
“We have to improve, especially heading to TCU next week,” Rhule said. “But as I told the guys, don’t apologize for going 8-0 and winning this game. We just have to improve as we try to move forward. We turned the ball over too much. We had the ball 36 minutes, but obviously couldn’t get a lot of points.”
If the Bears (8-0, 5-0) sweep all four remaining regular season games and win the Big 12 championship game, they could at least jump into the conversation for the four-team College Football Playoff. But they would still likely be on the outside looking in due to a soft nonconference schedule that included SFA, UTSA and Rice.
But even if the Bears go 2-2 in November, they could still have a shot to make the Big 12 championship game. A key game Baylor will likely be watching is the Texas-Iowa State matchup in Ames on Nov. 16, since both teams are now 3-2 in the Big 12 and could be in the running for a Big 12 championship game berth if either sweeps their remaining games.
Any Big 12 championship game aspirations will be moot for the Bears if they don’t clean up the mistakes that nearly cost them against the Mountaineers, who have dropped their last four games.
The Bears had three fumbles, including R.J. Sneed’s muffed punt that gave the Mountaineers a chance to win the game at Baylor’s 34 with 4:43 remaining. Baylor got a break when Casey Legg’s 43-yard game-tying field goal was erased due to a delay of game penalty, which led to Baylor’s Bravvion Roy blocking Legg’s second attempt from 48 yards to save the win.
While that blocked kick and John Mayers’ 36-yard go-ahead field goal early in the fourth quarter were critical, a breakdown in kick coverage led to Winston Wright’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that gave the Mountaineers a 14-14 tie with 4:22 left in the third quarter.
“I’m really disappointed in our special teams,” Rhule said. “Obviously, we made a field goal and blocked a field goal to win. But we dropped punts in the pregame and dropped them all game, and we have to get better at that. R.J. has been so stellar at that. We took a step backwards with the kickoff return for a touchdown. It was a little bit of a recipe for disaster.”
While the offense amassed 453 yards, the Bears had trouble finishing drives. That was especially apparent in the second quarter when the Bears couldn’t score a touchdown on three plays at West Virginia’s one as running back John Lovett was stopped once and quarterback Charlie Brewer twice.
“Our inability to get the ball in from the one-yard line with multiple shots was one thing, but at the same time any time we got something going, I thought penalties hurt us,” Rhule said.
West Virginia battered Baylor’s offensive line all night by collecting eight sacks, forcing Brewer to improvise on a lot of plays. Brewer was still effective as he hit 20 of 26 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns, but he was running for his life much of the time.
“We played pretty bad offensively, and that starts with me,” Brewer said. “I’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go and put us in good situations. We just handed them the football multiple times. If we don’t do that, it’s a totally different game. But we’ll get it fixed. The defense played great. They won us the game.”
Baylor’s defense made the Mountaineers one dimensional by holding them to 14 yards rushing in 26 attempts. Though they notched just one sack, the Bears put a lot of pressure on West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall as he hit 20 of 39 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown and an interception by Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston.
West Virginia gained just 219 yards, and a lot of that came on one play when Kendall hit George Campbell with an 83-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter over Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes.
The Bears have won three of their five Big 12 games by three points or less, including a 23-21 win over Iowa State and a 33-30 double overtime win over Texas Tech. Baylor’s defense has delivered in key situations all season. The win over the Mountaineers marked the first time Baylor has won by scoring less than 20 points since 2006.
“Oh man, we love pressure,” said Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams. “If we didn’t have pressure, we would never be able to show what kind of defense we are. If we just blew everybody out, that’s easy to win when you’re up that many points. But when it’s on your back and you have to win the game, I don’t know, it puts hair on your chest.”
The Bears know they’ll likely have to keep winning close games to stay unbeaten, but they’ll also need to play a more complete game than they had against West Virginia.
“What I would like to see us play is better football,” Rhule said. “We don’t play well enough, long enough. We have those lulls. It’s just things that we have to clean up. We’re learning how to handle this. But I love the group of guys we have. They’re coachable, tough, selfless. They work hard. They don’t panic.”
Now that November is here, the Bears realize they’re the team everyone else wants to beat because nobody has done it yet. They got West Virginia’s best shot and understand they’re going to get everyone else’s down the final stretch.
“Once you win some games, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” Brewer said. “You’ve just got to show up and play your best football possible each week if you want to win in the Big 12 because everyone is so explosive and has such good athletes on the field. You’ve got to bring it each week. You almost saw it tonight and you saw it a few games last week. If you don’t show up, you can lose.”
