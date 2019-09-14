Former Crawford High School and Mary Hardin-Baylor player Leah Brown has joined the Baylor softball coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.
The two-time All-American third baseman at UMHB holds the school’s career records with 34 homers and 159 RBIs while hitting .413. She was an all-state softball player at Crawford.
Brown previously served as a volunteer assistant coach at UMHB in 2019 and as an assistant coach at UT-Tyler in 2018.
BU soccer faces ACU
The Baylor soccer team will try to break a two-game losing streak when it faces Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Sunday at Elmer Gray Stadium in Abilene.
The Bears (3-2-1) dropped a 1-0 decision to Colorado last Sunday in Boulder before coming back to Waco and taking a 2-0 loss against Arkansas on Thursday.
Abilene Christian is 4-2 this season following Friday’s 5-2 win over North Alabama.
AP: NBA set to vote on tampering fines
BEIJING — NBA teams could be fined up to $10 million for tampering and up to $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players, a person with knowledge of the league’s plans told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Other maximum-fine levels could be raised significantly as well, provided the league’s board of governors approves the measures Sept. 20. The league sent a memo to teams on Friday detailing the proposed fines, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not to be released publicly.
The memo addresses what the league called a “widespread perception that many of the league’s rules are being broken on a frequent basis” when it comes to tampering, salary cap matters and the timing of free agency discussions.
So the league wants to hit rule breakers where it hurts most — the checkbook, and possibly beyond. The league wants fines raised in part to reflect the 600% increase in league revenue and the 1,100% increase in franchise value since the fine ceilings were last touched in 1996.
In addition, teams will have to require its governor, top basketball operations executive and negotiators to certify annually that they did not talk to free agents or their representatives before the league rules allow. And with every player contract signed, each team’s governor will have to certify that no unauthorized benefits were offered and no rules were broken.
Raptors launch team-branded hijabs
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors say a new line of team-branded hijabs is part of an effort to be more inclusive to fans of all cultures.
The team’s parent company, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, unveiled the Nike Pro hijabs emblazoned with the team logo in a social media post Friday. The Raptors say they are the first NBA team to offer an athletic hijab for Muslim women.
MLSE senior marketing director Jerry Ferguson says the organization was inspired to create the hijabs by a local Muslim women’s organization known as the Hijabi Ballers. The women regularly play basketball at a community court associated with the team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.