Just how good are these Baylor Bears, anyway?
It’s a fair question. Through two games, Baylor has looked sharper than a sandspur in all three phases of the game. The Bears jumped out to sizzling starts and never really cooled in winning both contests by a combined score of 119 to 31.
Yet you have to consider the competition. No offense to fans of SFA or UTSA, but they’re not exactly Murderer’s Row. A blowout of the Lumberjacks and Roadrunners does not equate with a blowout of the Cyclones, Longhorns or Sooners.
Which leads us back to the original quandary – how good are these guys? To try to determine an answer, I considered applying some sort of mathematical formula. Then I remembered that I’m more of a Word Nerd than a Numbers Nut.
So, then I thought: what if we didn’t stop at math? Could it be possible to use a variety of basic school subjects – English, history, science and, yes, math – to uncover the answer to this vexing dilemma?
Well, let’s give it a shot and see.
So, football coaches have been known to point out the lack of an “I” in the word “team.” As gridiron pronouns go, that must mean that “we” stands out as significant.
That led me to looking at a sampling of the words of Matt Rhule, specifically last week’s postgame press conference after the UTSA win. I thought, “What if I did a We vs. I comparison? Maybe that would be telling.”
Granted, it’s not an exact science. (We’ll mix in the science later. Let’s take one subject at a time.) Obviously there are going to be times where the pronoun “I” makes sense, particularly when Rhule is asked about his personal opinion about something. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s selfish. But I forged ahead anyway.
Here’s what I found: Rhule says “we” a lot. Even many of his first-person utterances are followed by “we” or its cousins “we’ll” or “our” or “us.” As in, “I thought our defense …” or “I thought we did a nice job blitzing.”
At any rate, I discovered that in the sample Rhule used “we” or its derivatives about 1.3 times more often than “I” or “me.” Altogether, he used some form of “we” a total of 105 times. So, remember that number – 105. That’s our launching point.
(By the way, I also counted the instances of “he” and “you” and “they” for a while before I finally gave up. Rhule’s words per minute are as impressive as Usain Bolt’s meters per second. He could make a court reporter’s fingers bleed.)
Moving on to history, we know that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. In this case, that may not be such a bad thing.
Baylor’s history books show – in this case, the history book is known as the “media almanac,” which in a previous incarnation of history just used to be called a media guide – that there have been five previous seasons where the Bears have won each of their first two games by at least 88 points.
In those seasons (1916, 1922, 1929, 2013 and 2014), Baylor won nine, eight, seven, 11 and 11 games, respectively. That averages out to 9.2 wins per season. That’s our second number.
(Oh, and each of the last two times that Baylor started the season with blowouts of that measure it won the Big 12 championship. So, take that for what it’s worth.)
Now, there are many different sciences one might apply to football. The Baylor coaches already look at various elements of physics, including the miles per hour run by their players, who often wear digital meters packed into their uniforms that measure that information.
I never took physics. So, I’d be lost there. Biology feels like an odd fit, as do astronomy, geology and meteorology. (After last week’s brutal gameday heat, I’m ready to pass on all weather experiments for a while.)
And then there’s chemistry. That’s the science that football coaches prattle on about the most. Locker room chemistry matters. If your team is close-knit and cares about one another, it aids in the team’s success. If it doesn’t, if there’s a lot of infighting and guys pulling in their own direction, you’re destined to lose a game you should’ve won.
But how does one measure chemistry? Coaches almost always say it’s impossible to predict whether a team will bond or not. I’m not sure there’s an experiment we can conduct that’ll tell us anything. (Though it might be fun to light up the Bunsen burner for the first time in 30 years.)
Here’s what I know. According to Rhule, the Bears performed 839 hours of community service over the offseason. That’s a lot of time giving back, a lot of time creating lasting bonds as teammates. It’s a lot of H20, ammonia, urea and sodium chloride (sweat) spilled, all away from the practice and game fields.
So, 839 hours of chemistry-building for the Baylor Bears. That’s our final number.
This is where we’ll bring the math in. If we take the “we” factor that we gathered by applying English (105) and add it to the hours devoted to chemistry and community (839), then divide that by history repeating itself (9.2), then divide again by the number of games remaining (10) this season, we are left with the number 10.2608696.
Let’s call that 10. As in 10 wins – that’s what Baylor will finish with in the 2019 season. It’s a hard and fast rule of etymology, a historical assurance, a scientific certainty, and a mathematical fact.
Or something like that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.