Iowa State walked into Waco and shoved Baylor.
It took a while, but the Bears eventually shoved back.
If you’re a Baylor fan, should you be concerned about how long it took the Bears to shake out of their offensive doldrums? Yes. Yes, you should. But should you be heartened by Baylor’s lively defensive play (for three quarters) and the team’s ability to grind out a win over the rugged, well-coached Cyclones? Should you be jazzed about the game-winning drive that ended with the first college field goal of young John Mayers’ life? Darn tootin’.
In the end, the latter is probably far more important.
“You’re just sitting there in the fourth quarter like, ‘Let’s not mess this up,’” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule after the Bears’ emotionally-draining 23-21 victory. “There’s such joy when you win at the very end. Like your stomach is like this, like this, like this (tightening his fists), and then you win the game, and it’s joy. It’s excitement, it’s energy.”
For most of the first half, Baylor couldn’t get out of its own way offensively. Iowa State deserves more than a smidgen of credit, as the Cyclones feature some of the hardest hitters this side of heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder.
But if you took a blood sample and made a more precise diagnosis, it would be impossible to overlook Baylor’s self-inflicted wounds. Baylor’s blockers missed blitzers. Charlie Brewer air-mailed some passes. When he found his targets, the Bears’ receivers couldn’t hang on, dropping three passes.
“We made a lot of mistakes in the first half,” receiver Denzel Mims said. “We settled down, came in at halftime, and fixed the mistakes. We knew that all we had to do was play, stay calm and do what we were coached to do, and everything could fall into place.”
I hesitate to throw out this word because it’s so often overused, but the play of Baylor’s defense in the first half was positively heroic. It felt like they were on the field forever. The offense would promptly go three-and-out, and the defense would trot back onto the field.
And go make plays. Over and over again. Their contribution can’t be overstated. If I were handing out game balls, I’d give one to every defensive starter and a few backups, too.
Eventually, the offense awakened. If someone asked what Baylor’s offensive identity is, you’d have to call them “grinders” after this game. They endured tough sledding in the running game – we’re talking sledding uphill on a gravel road, with no snow – and yet John Lovett, Trestan Ebner and Jamycal Hasty squeezed out some essential yardage in the second half. It at least kept the Cyclone defense honest.
That allowed Brewer to do what he does best. Give that guy a little time and a little space, and he’ll create some light. As in highlight. As in spinning rainbows that arc through the air before leading to a pot of gold in the end zone.
Brewer’s three TD passes – the 9-yard fade to Mims at the end of the first half, the 24-yard dime to Mims at the start of the third quarter, and the 35-yard beauty at the end of that quarter to Tyquan Thornton – couldn’t have been thrown any better. That’s championship-level QB stuff there.
Then the fourth quarter fireworks ignited. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, no slouch of a field general in his own right, scorched Baylor’s suddenly gassed defense. The Bears busted some coverages, and Purdy busted their butts.
When the Cyclones scored with 3:45 to play, it could have been a soul stealer. It probably should have been such. Big 12 teams don’t typically give up 21 points in the fourth quarter and win.
Instead, Baylor viewed it as an opportunity.
“I use the word process,” Rhule said. “All that means is just play as hard as you can and … just play the next play. That’s easy to say, hard to do.”
You can learn a lot about yourself in those moments. Baylor learned, or at least remembered, the significance of those two-minute drills at every Wednesday practice. It learned how to make plays under duress. And, in the end, it learned that it’s OK to trust the guy whose job it is to put the ball through the uprights. Even when he’s a walk-on who’s never made one at this level before.
That doesn’t guarantee he’s going to make it. Baylor’s players talked about how they were praying for Mayers on the sideline as he lined up for the kick. I’d take it a step further – I’m betting that a vast majority of the BU fans in attendance were either praying, holding their breath, or crossing their fingers. And maybe all three at once.
But how much mojo does that give Mayers now?
“It helps a lot,” said Mayers with a sheepish grin. “Obviously, had a rough start to the day. Wasn’t feeling great after that miss, but I feel good now obviously. … But it’s definitely a big confidence booster to make the kick, and hopefully I’ll use that for the rest of the season.”
For any college student, not just those wearing helmets and shoulder pads, every day brings an opportunity to acquire more knowledge. I asked Rhule what his team learned most from this one. He said they learned how to control a game defensively. They learned to enjoy the battle. They learned that sometimes it comes down to making one more play than the other guys. They learned how to play loose, and play together.
He would have preferred to win 20-0. But the way it played out brings its own lessons.
“It would have been a good win (if we had won 20-0), but the fact that they fought back allowed us to be great,” Rhule said. “So that’s what was so cool to me, is that we had a chance to see for ourselves what we could do.”
Yes, the Bears were pushed. To the very brink, even.
At least they showed they won’t be pushed around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.