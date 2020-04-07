Memorable isn’t a strong enough adjective to describe the 2010s in Baylor athletics.
Off the field, Baylor endured some high-profile coaching turnover, as well as a university-wide scandal regarding its handling of sexual assault cases involving students. The resulting fallout led to the dismissal of then-head football coach Art Briles and the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw. It would be imprudent to reflect on the past decade without acknowledging that turmoil.
On the field, Baylor attained its most plentiful period of success of any 10-year period in school history. It’s not even debatable. There were Big 12 and NCAA championships. There were big-time bowl trips to the Fiesta and Sugar. There were deep playoff runs and historic milestones and insane, Feed the Beaver-inspired winning streaks.
There was even a Heisman moment.
The athletic talent that passed through Waco over the past decade dazzled with enough wattage to power McLane Stadium’s lights for the next 100 years. We’re talking some all-timers. I’m not even going to start naming names, because there are just too many to count without leaving somebody out.
Besides, that’s what the next two months are for.
The Tribune-Herald’s sports staff recently discussed the notion of assembling some All-Decade Teams for the 2010-19 stretch of Baylor athletics. Turns out that Baylor’s athletic communications staff had been exploring a similar path. So, BU assistant athletic director for communications David Kaye approached me with the idea of joining forces on the project. Sounded like a winner to me.
Thus, the Baylor All-Decade teams were born.
For the next nine weeks, the Trib and Baylor will be teaming up to bring you these illustrious collections of sporting skill. We’ll collaborate on an All-Decade squad for each of Baylor’s 17 varsity sports, as well as awarding certain superlatives like Player of the Decade, Runner of the Decade, etc.
You might be wondering how these teams will be selected. Well, we’ve come up with a five-person selection panel for each of the respective sports. It consists of one Trib writer – the beat writer for that respective sport – along with the Baylor sports information director for the sport, Baylor Bear Insider editor Jerry Hill, Baylor assistant athletic director of broadcasting John Morris, and a member of the BU coaching staff for that sport.
We’ll be following current shelter-at-home guidelines, of course, meeting instead via online videoconferencing platforms. I’m sure the discussions will feature some lively exchanges, even some differences of opinion. But that’s part of the fun of it.
Personally, I’m excited to be included in such a dynamic dream team – and Jerry. (Oh, don’t worry, he knows I love him.) The expertise of the coaches can’t be overstated. The SIDs possess a wealth of stats and resources at their fingertips. Jerry and J-Mo have covered, written and talked about it all for the past decade. (Well, longer than that, but you get the idea.) So has the Trib. Our benefit to the group may be a certain impartiality. We may be more likely to vote with our heads than our hearts.
All that said, everyone on the panel gets one vote, and nobody counts any more than anyone else. It’s democracy at work, baby.
Earlier this week, we held our first All-Decade selection meeting with myself, Jerry, J-Mo, Kellen Coleman and Todd Harbour. The fruits of our “labor” arrive in Thursday’s Tribune-Herald – you’ll also find them honored on BaylorBears.com – with the revelation of the All-Decade Team for women’s cross country. If you’re interested about when your favorite sport will get its turn in the spotlight, check out the accompanying schedule.
A lot can happen in 10 years. In Baylor’s case, a lot did happen over the past 10 years.
So, what do you say? Let’s fling some green-and-gold honors to the decade’s best of the best.
Spoiler alert – RG3 is going to make the team.
