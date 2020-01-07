There are people who come into your life for a season, and in a short time make a significant, long-lasting impact.
For Baylor, Matt Rhule is one of those people.
I know that there is a segment of the Baylor fan and alumni base who will view Rhule as a short-term rental who used Baylor as a bridge to an NFL job. In this case, the job hire was announced Tuesday, as Rhule has agreed to become the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach. But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Rhule isn’t a villain because he left Baylor after only three years. He’s a guy with NFL ambitions. He’s a guy who took another job.
That shouldn’t detract from the yeomanlike work he put in over the past three years.
Remember, Baylor was in a dark place when Rhule took the job in December 2016. Nationally, the school’s reputation was toxic. Wide-ranging fallout from the school’s crisis stemming from sexual assault cases hung over the university and the football program like a storm cloud. When he took the job, Rhule was asked by some friends, “Are you crazy?”
He took the job anyway. He wasn’t crazy, just committed. He sensed, to use his own words, God’s call on his life that Baylor was the place he needed to be. And he really, truly helped change the culture.
“This was a great life here,” Rhule said. “Great people in the community. My parents moved here and (my wife) Julie’s dad moved here. I think I was called to come here. I’ve been released from that call. Time is over here for me. We’ll move on to something next but we’ll certainly remember this as one of the great times of not just my life and professional life, but our family’s lives.”
If you’re a Baylor fan, I’m not going to tell you how to feel. My opinion is that Rhule deserves gratitude, not scorn. Your opinion may differ, and that’s fine.
As for what’s next, there is no reason the success (and the community outreach) can’t continue at Baylor. That’s part of Rhule’s legacy. He left it better than he found it, and the next guy will benefit.
Mack Rhoades is in the crosshairs now. The Baylor athletic director will want to get this hire right, just as he would with any hire. But he knocked it out of the park with Rhule, and should have no shortage of high-quality options for his replacement.
Baylor’s current players have already started championing Joey McGuire on social media. It makes sense. McGuire, the team’s associate head coach, is beloved by the BU players and recruits, and his ascension would maintain some continuity within the program.
In a statement, Rhoades said a “national search” for the next coach is underway. If Rhoades wants someone with more head coaching experience on the college level, those guys are out there, too. Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson, UCF’s Josh Heupel, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Tulane’s Willie Fritz are just a few of the possibilities. And it shouldn’t be that hard of a sell. Baylor is coming off an 11-win season and a Sugar Bowl appearance, the roster remains well-stocked with special athletes and high-character students, and the program boasts beautiful facilities, including a football operations center that it is the planning/fundraising stages.
Oh, and let’s just deal with this right now: I know there will be Baylor fans out there who will rattle the cages for an Art Briles return. Just stop. You’re not helping anything, and that’s never going to happen. It’s ridiculous to even suggest it.
Baylor is not only in a place to survive following Rhule’s departure, but to flourish. Yes, it’s possible the Bears could lose some recruits. This could affect whether human sack machine James Lynch will bolt for the NFL, too. But by no means is the cupboard bare.
“They understand now how to get to those places, and they understand what it takes once you get there,” Rhule said of the returning Bears. “Charlie Brewer’s a senior. John Lovett, Trestan Ebner, are seniors. James Lynch is a senior, Grayland (Arnold) is going to be a senior. I expect that they will be an outstanding team next year. … Most importantly, they have the leadership and the mindset and the process to go win.”
That last little nugget is one to chew on and savor. Baylor’s leadership is in place and well-prepared for the journey ahead. When Rhule came on back at the end of 2016, Rhoades was still getting his feet wet and Linda Livingstone was still six months away from being hired as university president. Now, they’re established. They have a plan in place. Don’t think for a second that Rhoades wasn’t prepared for this possibility.
Moreover, Baylor’s returning players understand “the process,” which is a coaching buzzword that essentially means they know what they’re supposed to do and, just as importantly, what they’re not supposed to do. They know how to win. They also know how to act.
Rhule deserves credit for that. So, OK, he may have used Baylor as a bridge to the NFL.
He also acted as the Bears’ bridge to a brighter tomorrow.
