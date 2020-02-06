The destination can bring satisfaction and relief, but it’s essential to remember to enjoy the ride.
Ron Davis knows this. As such, he’s happy about the end result, but wouldn’t trade anything for the journey.
As a boy growing up in Brownwood, Davis looked up to and admired Lawrence Elkins, who was a year ahead of him in school. Elkins was the first great athlete he ever saw up close. Davis, 75, marveled at the way Elkins smoothly ambled from one athletic venue to another, dazzling with his natural ability and small-town charm.
Those stories stuck with Davis for years. But in a conversation with Elkins decades later, Davis realized his tales were just the tip of the iceberg. Elkins “was a masterful storyteller,” Davis said, to the point where he kept thinking, “Somebody really needs to write a book about Lawrence Elkins.”
Turns out that somebody was him.
Davis spent around five years working on the book, researching articles and media guides and stats. Of course, he extracted special joy from his conversations with Elkins.
“He would tell me stories and I would try to pick out the best ones, refine them a little,” Davis said. “Then later I’d call him on the phone and read them back to him to make sure he was OK with every little comma and apostrophe that I put in. … Lawrence just knows how to tell a story. There are probably a lot more stories than we ever got to.”
He also encountered what he called a “Sure, anything for Lawrence Elkins” attitude whenever he asked anyone for help.
Last November, Davis completed the self-published book, which is entitled, “Lawrence Elkins: Consensus All-American Twice.” It’s a breezy collection (117 pages in paperback) of Davis’s own recollections, Elkins’ memories from his college and NFL days, and excerpts from other articles about one of Baylor’s all-time greatest football players.
“I’m really glad it’s self-published, because anybody who grew up in Brownwood, or just grew up in the 1950s and 60s, that’s the way we talked,” Davis said.
If you’re a fan of Elkins and those 1960s-era Baylor football teams, you’ll enjoy this valuable contribution. The book is available on Amazon by searching either Lawrence Elkins or Ron Davis.
• • •
So long to the Super Bowl. Bring on the Super Bowl.
Wait, what?
For the fourth year in a row, No Limitations – a Central Texas organization that offers athletic and social gatherings for the special needs community – will hold a season-ending event it calls the No Limitations Super Bowl IV. The event is slated for Feb. 15 at D1 Waco, and will begin with a pregame ceremony at noon followed by kickoff for the first flag football game at 12:30.
More than 100 football players, cheerleaders and celebrity quarterbacks from the community will take part. The event is free to the public.
Here’s another cool thing – when No Limitations kicked off its flag football and cheer league season in early January, it held a “Meet the Stars” event. Athletes with special needs scattered around a room sitting at tables, and members of the community approached them for autographs.
“We treat them like the stars they really are,” said Kevin Engelbrecht, general manager of D1 Waco.
• • •
Give it up for Little Tiff.
Last weekend, former Baylor track star Tiffani McReynolds dashed to her first professional victory. She won the 60-meter hurdles at the Viactiv RaceArts event in Bochum, Germany, posting a time of 8.18 seconds in the prelims and 8.06 in the final. It was her best clocking for a season opener.
For McReynolds, 28, one of the more decorated athletes in the history of the Baylor women’s track program, the win was a long time coming.
“I’ve been running professionally for five years now and many times have felt defeated in not being able to compete like I knew I was capable of,” McReynolds wrote in a Facebook post. “Keep showing up, keep putting in the work, you will eventually reap!”
Later this year, McReynolds will compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Now, I know as journalists we’re supposed to be impartial. And believe it or not, I think we at the Trib execute that charge nicely.
But I have no problem admitting that I’ll be pulling for McReynolds, especially since she once spent a semester as an intern in the Trib sports department. She was a hard worker and a joy to be around.
Besides, a “sportswriter” running in the Olympics? How cool would that be?
Go, Little Tiff!
