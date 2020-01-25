One of the most repeated first impressions of new Baylor football coach Dave Aranda is that he’s soft-spoken, even measured. He speaks somewhat slowly, yet thoughtfully. Perhaps it just stands out more because of the contrast with his predecessor Matt Rhule, who was no less thoughtful but could fill an entire legal pad in about two breaths. It’s Professor Aranda compared to Reverend Rhule.
That impression also acts as a fitting metaphor for Aranda’s upcoming tenure at Baylor. Just as he takes time to consider his words before uttering them, Baylor fans would be wise to exhibit patience with the product on the field.
Hey, I know it’s tough. Aranda faces arguably higher expectations than any first-year Baylor football coach in program history. Men like Grant Teaff and Art Briles followed eras of dormancy. The bar was somewhat high for Chuck Reedy, as Teaff’s successor, but not nearly as steep as what lays before Aranda. Except for interim coach Jim Grobe, you’d have to go all the way back to George Sauer in 1950 to find a first-year BU coach who had taken over a team that finished ranked in the previous year’s final AP poll.
You can’t judge Aranda on 2020. Not completely, anyway.
These transitions tend to be more intricate than one might think. Aranda obviously enters a favorable situation, considering the Sugar Bowl spillover. A nice nucleus of gifted players remains, and Aranda has astutely opted to maintain a semblance of stability from the old staff to the new by retaining assistant coaches like Joey McGuire and Shawn Bell.
Nevertheless, he’ll still have his own distinct way of running a program. The players will be tasked with learning new schemes, new verbiage, and for the most part a different set of names and personalities on the coaching staff. Even in a 24-7/365 sport like college football, which demands full immersion, the players won’t pick it all up overnight.
Look no further than Rhule. During his initial season in Waco, a portion of the fan base overreacted to the 1-11 introduction. “This guy can’t cut it in the Big 12,” the Grumble Patrol groused. But they were wrong. By Year 2, Rhule had stabilized the program and directed the Bears back to a bowl game, and then in Year 3 he presided over another rise to an 11-win season, a Big 12 championship game appearance, and a trip to the Sugar Bowl.
It took a full three years for many of Baylor’s defenders to grasp the concepts of Phil Snow’s defense (and for some of them to grow and develop into Big 12-caliber players). Such is life. We’d all love for the young people in our lives to be able to see the big picture immediately, but that’s not realistic. Time and experience are the greatest teachers of all. Heck, I’m 46 and I’m still putting together this jigsaw puzzle known as life and trying to get a sense of that bigger picture.
Does that mean I think Aranda’s Bears will go 1-11 in 2020? Well, no. But I’m not sure they’re going to replicate 2019’s 11 victories, either. The schedule breaks in a rockier direction, including a haunting October stretch that includes road trips to Oklahoma and Texas Tech, a homecoming contest against TCU, and a Halloween road game at Texas. On top of that, a bevy of Baylor’s top defenders have departed, including sackmaster James Lynch, all-Big 12 safety Grayland Arnold and veteran linebacker Clay Johnston. Offensively, Denzel Mims will be difficult to replace, and the line lingers as an area desperate for improvement.
In many ways, a head coach is only as good as his staff. Aranda seems to be assembling an impressive one. But they’re still brand new to Baylor. They’ve hit the ground running, making a whirlwind tour around the state while visiting recruits and interacting with high school coaches. But no matter how much you run, you can’t speed up time.
Only over time can a college football coach truly be judged. I’ve always thought that you can’t really make a genuine assessment of a program’s direction until the third year of a head coach’s tenure. By then, the players know him, know his staff. They’re familiar with the schemes. The coaches have brought in at least a couple of recruiting classes.
Baylor very well may field a good team in 2020. But just how good? Given the transition to a new coach and the challenges of the schedule, 8-4 would feel like a successful season to me. But I’m not as invested as the fans and the alumni. I suspect there are some who would look at anything short of 10 wins as a complete failure.
God forbid the Bears fall short of a bowl, lest the Grumble Patrol sic its claws into Aranda and label him a bust as a hire.
My advice? Give the man some time.
First impressions are like a game of peek-a-boo. They’re fun, and revealing for a split-second, but repeated viewings are necessary. Should you approach me in the coming days and ask for my impression of Aranda, I’ll give you what I’ve gleaned, which at this point is very little.
Ask me again in 2022, and I’ll know a lot more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.