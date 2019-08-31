What happens when an already mature young man grows up even more?
I don’t know. Let’s ask Trestan Ebner.
“It’s a really great feeling,” Ebner said. “I just tried to go into this offseason and work extremely hard. I think that showed. My teammates allowed me to make those plays, so I can’t leave them out.”
Ebner, Baylor’s slippery junior all-purpose back, turned in a career day in the Bears’ season-opening 56-17 wood-chipping of Stephen F. Austin, scoring three touchdowns and averaging 10.3 yards every time he touched the ball. He is reflective of a truth all parents can understand – these kids will shoot up like a weed and become adults right in front of your eyes, practically overnight.
Ebner occupied a critical role for the Bears last season, as both a runner and receiver. But in kind of a flukish oddity, he couldn’t extend his plays all the way to the end zone. Ebner didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the regular season – his only trip to Candyland came on a 7-yard fumble return of a blocked punt against Oklahoma State.
Then came the Texas Bowl. Call it the ribbon cutting on the Trestan Ebner Experience. And what a ride it was. Ebner made the most of his first career start in that shootout with Vanderbilt, rushing for 90 yards, gathering 109 receiving yards, and scoring two TDs.
“That gave me a lot of confidence and I just wanted to come in this season and capitalize on that game,” Ebner said.
If the Texas Bowl served as the trailer for what’s to come for Ebner, I think Baylor fans will gladly sign up for all of that show.
Ebner is a visionary. In the open field, he sees creases and avenues that only appear to everyone else’s eyes once he pursues them. He gave us a window into that world on his second touchdown against SFA, which started on one side of the field and finished on the complete opposite, turning absolutely nothing into a big something. Even politicians can’t reverse course that well.
“I saw a lot of white jerseys,” said Ebner, chuckling after he was asked to describe what he saw on that play. “I saw a couple of guys coming from my right side, and I noticed their angle was off, so I figured I could reverse the field. It’s one of those plays where either you do it and it works or you look really stupid, so I’m really glad it worked.”
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule called Ebner “one of our most dynamic playmakers,” and said that his ability to turn a potential gaffe into a gift is a big part of what makes him so special.
“He’s got great vision. The other thing too is that he’s got great hands, so we can utilize him as a receiver and as a back,” Rhule said. “Then he’s got great speed. From the bowl game on, it doesn’t always look like he’s running super fast, but he definitely is.”
Ebner also makes heroic plays off the field. He’s an MVH – a Most Valuable Human. One of the more heartwarming stories of the 2018 season involved Ebner visiting the pumpkin patch with his family at Waco’s Central Christian Church. Upon finding out that the proceeds benefited the church’s children ministries, Ebner donated the change from his pumpkin purchases to the cause. “I was so touched by the humility and generosity of that young man,” wrote church volunteer Beth Toben in a guest column in the Trib.
How could you not root for a kid like that?
Ebner will have bigger yardage games than he produced against the Lumberjacks. He already has. Baylor’s committee approach to its running game – the Bears can frighten plenty of teams with the three-headed monster of Ebner, JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett – will sometimes limit his overall output in that regard.
Fortunately for Baylor, Ebner isn’t likely to complain. But in the span of seven touches on Saturday, he gave a glimpse of the potential power of his explosiveness.
“He’s completely unselfish, which makes it fun,” Rhule said. “He’s one of the guys that can really help us this year become a more dynamic group.”
Enjoy him now, Baylor fans, because they grow up fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.