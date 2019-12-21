It’s been a full year, hasn’t it?
From a strictly sports perspective, Central Texas has rarely been fuller. It’s been successful. It’s been eventful. It’s been meaningful.
So, as we push away from this bountiful buffet, let’s take stock of all that came before. To be more specific, I plan to dole out a few honors. These aren’t any type of official awards – the recipients won’t be getting certificates in the mail along with their Christmas cards and Amazon boxes – but rather one man’s opinion on how to rank the highlights of 2019.
I know you may feel slightly engorged, but let’s dig in again.
Most Fitting Exit: Clyde Hart, Baylor track and field.
Baylor’s quarter-milers desperately wanted to send Hart off into the retirement sunset with yet another national championship. They had to “settle” for All-America finishes instead, as Wil London claimed a bronze in the open 400 while the 4x400 team came in sixth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin in June.
But the truly appropriate farewell actually arrived a couple of months earlier. The night before the Michael Johnson Invitational, Baylor’s track family – and they do consider it a family – held a sweet sendoff banquet for Hart, one of American track and field’s most legendary coaches. Dozens of Hart’s former athletes returned to pay tribute to the man who gave them (and Baylor) so much for so many decades.
Number of the Year: Seven.
That’s the heavenly number of team state titles that Central Texas high school teams produced this calendar year.
That’s seven championships across six different sports. These kids round here should make you swell with pride, folks. Here’s the full list: Vanguard boys (tennis), McGregor girls (golf), Crawford girls (softball), La Vega boys (track and field), Crawford girls again (volleyball), Blum boys (football), and Mart boys (football).
Most Touching Moment: Kim Mulkey’s concern.
Baylor’s veteran women’s basketball coach is many things. She’s a competitor. She’s tenacious. She’s tough. She’s industrious. She’s one of the elite winners in her profession.
She also has a soft side.
Mulkey didn’t hesitate to show it. She didn’t care who was watching. Lauren Cox needed her. The big girl, the defensive glue to the Lady Bear machine, had collapsed to the floor with a knee injury with roughly 11 minutes left in Baylor’s national title game against Notre Dame.
Mulkey went to Cox and knelt over her like a mother hen. She hugged Cox and tried to offer whatever words of comfort she could. It was painful and poignant all at once.
Again, Mulkey may be grittier than a sand bar, but no one can ever deny how much she cares for her players.
“Lauren Cox – my God, she’s the heart and soul of our team,” Mulkey told ESPN’s Holly Rowe in an emotional postgame interview. “And I just know she’s hurt because that kid would have gotten up. But you know what? God is good. He blessed these kids. They fought through it.”
Now, if Mulkey starts hugging sportswriters, that’s when you know she’s really gone mushy.
Best Play: Chloe Jackson’s Scoop to the Hoop.
Let’s stick with the Lady Bears. Obviously, Baylor needed everyone in the rotation to get past Notre Dame and claim the program’s third national title. Kalani Brown’s reliability, Cox’s acumen, Didi Richards’ unflappable D, Juicy Landrum’s splashdowns.
But nobody was more clutch than Chloe Jackson, the transfer from LSU. With time ticking away, the silky-smooth point guard accelerated past a pair of defenders for a game-winning finger roll. The coolest part? She had busted out a nearly identical shot a game earlier, in Baylor’s national semifinal win over Oregon.
With two incredible flicks of her wrist, Jackson hoisted a trophy.
In Memoriam
In 2019, we lost some greats, people whose ripple effect won’t soon fade. Among them: former Baylor football player and University of Iowa head coach Hayden Fry, A.J. Moore football icon Lewis Ritcherson, China Spring assistant coach and teacher Tom Oliver, former Gatesville and Baylor football standout Tommy Davidson, Groesbeck football player Remington Masters, Frost football player Lane Shifflett, former BU baseball pitcher Steven White, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Faye Dell Clements, Lampasas and University of Texas legend Johnny “Lam” Jones, former Baylor tennis player and coach Jim Robinson, former BU football assistant Wade Turner, and Baylor tennis benefactor and former player Mark Hurd.
And on a personal note, the Tribune-Herald family lost a tremendous leader in Dan Savage, who had two different stints as publisher. He was devoted to both the Sooners (the team) and the longhorns (the cattle). More importantly, he was a family man who left behind a loving wife and two daughters. He will be missed, along with everyone mentioned above.
Most Consistent Program: Baylor A&T
Maybe A&T should stand for Always and Triumphant, instead of Acrobatics and Tumbling. For at Baylor, that’s the way it goes. And goes and goes and goes.
Since Felecia Mulkey arrived on campus in 2014, she has transformed the Baylor program into a winning machine. The Bears have won five NCATA national titles in a row, and are 53-1 all-time under Coach Fee.
They’re not consumed by winning, but rather they strive for excellence, and the winning follows.
It was also a landmark year for the sport as a whole, aided by Fee’s direction. In June, the NCAA announced it was adding A&T to the “emerging sport” list, as the one-time fledgling sport cartwheels its way to eventual full championship status.
Quote of the Year
“There is always nostalgia, wistfulness, when you walk away from anything you’ve poured your time and effort and energy into. I’m sure it’ll be a little melancholy. But I’ve had a great run, I’ve been blessed at every turn, and I leave with no regrets.”
Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa, who plans to retire in January 2020 after more than four decades of service to the school district.
Man, could Johnny T ever fill up a reporter’s notebook with quotable gold. Thanks for your service, Coach.
Biggest Breakthrough: Baylor volleyball
We’re just going to count the whole season on this one. Remember when your children were babies and toddlers? Every day they experienced a new first. The first laugh, the first solid food, the first words, the first steps.
That’s what it felt like with the 2019 BU volleyball squad. It felt like they were stuffing new momentous breakthroughs into their scrapbook by the day.
Just to recap, Baylor accomplished the first: win over a No. 1 team, No. 1 ranking, win over Texas in 18 years, Big 12 championship, No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament, host spot for a regional, Final Four berth, National Coach of the Year honor, National Player of the Year honor. Oh, and Baylor’s 29 wins were its best total, too.
Oh, baby, what a year for Ryan McGuyre’s team.
Story of the Year: Baylor football’s rise
From 11 losses to 11 wins in two years. Who does that? Well, you can count the number of teams on one Bear paw.
Baylor made mind-blowing progress in Matt Rhule’s third year. A switch to a 3-3-5 defensive alignment proved to be a custom-made fit. The Bears rode a rugged, consistent defense all the way to a Big 12 title game berth, and just a win away from a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Charlie Brewer chucked caution to the wind whenever the game hung in the balance. We’ve known Brewer is a gamer for a while now, but his fourth-quarter playmaking ability gave Bear fans reason to always hang around to the end.
Teaser of the Year: Christmas is coming
In our Christmas Day edition, the Trib will reveal its 2019 Sportsperson of the Year. Considering all that unfolded this year, there were numerous worthy candidates. And yet the winner of the award received a nearly unanimous collection of first-place votes from our selection committee, which is made up of various newsroom staffers. In the end, this person was kind of a no-brainer pick as the winner.
However, I’m not going to reveal that person’s identity now. I wouldn’t spoil the new “Star Wars” movie for you, and I’m not going to ruin this, either. You’ll just have to wait and see for yourself.
It’s been a full year, but there’s always room for a little dessert.
