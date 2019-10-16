Tucker Cascadden knows a little something about walk-off home runs at Minute Maid Park.
On Sunday night, when Carlos Correa ended the Houston Astros’ 11-inning battle with the New York Yankees with an opposite-field blast, Cascadden had the best view in the building.
Cascadden, you see, is a photography intern with the Astros, and at the time was assigned to the third-base side of the field. As Correa started to round the bases in triumphant glee, Cascadden crouched near Houston third base coach Gary Pettis. He snapped off a barrage of photos as Correa crossed second base and headed to third. Then, after Correa slapped hands with Pettis, Cascadden scurried behind third base and onto the infield — “Almost like I was covering a bunt,” Tucker said — and fired off another round of photos from behind Correa. Ultimately, he was able to capture the “money shot,” as the Astros’ hero stopped and lobbed his batting helmet, jump shot-style, to his ecstatic, awaiting teammates.
It’s a feeling that Cascadden knows all too well. Baylor baseball fans will no doubt recall the moment in March 2017 when Cascadden gave the Bears a 6-3 win over rival Texas A&M with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth. That moment also came at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Cascadden’s hometown.
“Mine’s a little cooler than Correa’s, I think,” Tucker said, laughing. “He went oppo, and that’s all right. He’s got that short porch in right. Obviously you’ve got the Crawford Boxes in left, and they’re short, but I hit mine off that Lexus sign above the Crawford Boxes. The point in which he outdid me, I feel, is in the celebration around the bases. I think he’d been planning that one for a while. Mine was more of a surprise.”
Cascadden first took an interest in photography and videography as a high school student. At Houston’s Lamar High School, he was an all-district shortstop all four years and helped his team to a pair of district titles. A teammate turned him on to the world of cameras, and he was hooked. He figured he’d pursue a digital media degree in college.
Cascadden played one year at West Virginia after high school. But WVU didn’t have the degree he was looking for, and he transferred to San Jacinto College, back home near Houston. After one season there, he signed with Baylor, where he found what he’d been hunting. He connected with Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez and the coaching staff, he loved his new teammates, and he also located the film and digital media classes he wanted to pursue.
“My adviser said, ‘Are you sure? This may be difficult with baseball, when it comes to photography or film or anything creative,’” Cascadden recalled. “Because you do a lot out of class. It’s like an extracurricular activity. But I did that battle, and I loved it. I’d take my camera on the road, and the guys loved it, they soaked it up.”
After he wrapped up his eligibility at Baylor in 2018, Cascadden still had a semester to finish to wrap up his degree. But he didn’t really leave Baylor Ballpark. Rodriguez allowed him to complete a work study program with the team, where he took photos and videos and posted them to the team’s social media accounts.
“Instead of throwing my spikes on every day, I was throwing lenses on the camera,” Cascadden said.
While he was learning what he needed to know, he also managed to connect with who he needed to know. The creative director at the University of Texas reached out via social media, and soon Cascadden received an invitation to shoot the Longhorns’ football game against West Virginia.
Through that connection, Cascadden learned that the Astros would soon have a photo internship position available. He interviewed for the spot, then had to play the “patience game,” as he called it. But in January, he got the call that he had landed the gig.
“I started in March, and it’s just zoomed by,” he said.
As with any job, there are good days and bad days. Cascadden said he experienced a two-week stretch earlier in the season where he felt like he couldn’t do anything right. It boiled to a head during a game where Houston’s Yuli Gurriel hit a walkoff double. The team’s photographers communicate by text about who’s supposed to cover which position, coordinated by team photographer Alex Bierens de Haan.
Cascadden mistakenly thought he was supposed to charge the field — much like he did with Correa’s walkoff against the Yankees — but in doing so he got in the way of the photographers shooting for the wire services and other media outlets.
“Later I get a text from Alex, ‘Hey, man we’ve got to be better. You can’t be in front of someone’s shot,’” Cascadden said. “That was a tough one, because you never want to block someone’s shot.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is that it ended up on the back of a Yuli Gurriel Topps baseball card. There’s Yuli, and there’s the back of Tucker Cascadden. … It’s not my best look, but I’ve signed the card for everyone in the office, and it makes for a good story.”
You live, you learn. You get better. And Cascadden has. The Correa photo exploded on social media after the Astros sent it out, and Cascadden called it “the shot of my career, so far.”
“The faces (of Correa’s teammates) tell the story,” he said. “A lot of times you get lucky. I was in the right place at the right time, and it’s just a blessing from above that I was in that spot.”
The job has been eye-opening in other ways, too. As a photographer, he has gained an appreciation for a whole different side of baseball.
“When I was playing the game, I was watching the game, seeing how the game works,” he said. “I didn’t spend any time thinking about the functionality of how the photographers capture the field, or what happens in the stands during certain innings. … I’m so much more aware of everything that’s going on now.”
Cascadden doesn’t know what the future holds. He’d love for his Astros internship to turn into a staff position next year. He has also taken advantage of a couple of prime opportunities to shoot at Houston Rockets games, including one last Christmas Day against Oklahoma City.
“I made it back in time to open presents,” he said, chuckling.
He’s not married to sports. Sure, he knows the games and gets a kick out of shooting them, but ultimately he finds his lenses to be a window to the world, not just the sports world.
“I recently had a freelance job, shooting some video for a small barbecue joint outside of Houston,” he said. “We talked to the owners of the restaurant from the 80s and 90s, and they told great stories of owning the restaurant and building it up, to the point where President (George H.W.) Bush was coming by and getting their bacon to bring onto Air Force One.
“I love that stuff. Whether it’s a ballplayer, an athlete, or if it’s some fisherman in Wyoming, I just think it’s awesome to tell cool stories. I love to story-tell.”
