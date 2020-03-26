If you’re a Baylor fan, you can’t bust this bracket.
Whatever happens, Baylor wins. Pretty good deal for the sic ’em crowd, eh? When have you ever been able to say that before?
Starting today, the Tribune-Herald is rolling out a Best Baylor Athlete Ever bracket. This green-and-gold splashed tournament features 64 of the greatest Baylor athletes in history. Every sport, every era was eligible.
Putting together the bracket was a challenge, albeit an enjoyable one. Some people like jigsaw puzzles, I like figuring out who should be the 5 seed in the Teaff Region.
Oh, yes. The regions. As mentioned, this tournament is designed to determine the best Baylor athlete of all time, not the coach. It’s complicated enough to try to compare athletes from different sports and different decades without adding in the coaches, too. That said, I figured we could honor some of the great sideline stalkers in BU history by naming the regions after them. Thus, we’ve got the Mulkey Region, the Drew Region, the Teaff Region and the Hart Region. If you need the full names of those folks, you probably shouldn’t be voting in this event.
The bracket evolved through a few different iterations. However, I settled on the No. 1 seeds rather quickly, and those never changed. And when I asked a couple of Baylor fans and my Trib sports colleagues to guess the identity of those top seeds, they were all able to come up with the names in no time at all. I mean, it’s pretty hard to argue Michael Johnson, Mike Singletary, Brittney Griner and Robert Griffin III, right?
As far as the rest of the field, an inherent dilemma persists whenever you’re comparing across different sports and eras and genders. But I used Baylor’s Athletic Hall of Fame, along with the various BU record books and media almanacs as my compass, and ultimately let my gut determine who to include and who to leave out. (Given that my gut has often led me to such calorie-rich yet delightfully flavorful options as Texas barbecue and Blue Bell Ice Cream, you can decide for yourself how right or wrong it is.)
The final bracket included 43 men’s athletes and 21 women’s athletes across 12 different sports. Before anyone charge me with gender inequality, I’d remind you that Baylor’s athletic history on the men’s side dates back many more years than its women’s teams. I can’t rewrite history, folks.
That said, Baylor has some remarkable women’s athletes who should fare well in this tournament. In addition to the top-seeded Griner — a three-time Big 12 Player of the Year, the NCAA’s all-time leading shot blocker, and the leader of a 40-0 national team — standouts like Whitney Canion, Odyssey Sims, Sophia Young, Suzie Snider Eppers and Stacey Bowers Smith left indelible marks during their time in Waco.
But there are legends everywhere you look. Over here you’ve got NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Jeremy Wariner. Over there sits NCAA champion and two-time ITA Player of the Year Benedikt Dorsch. Every single first-round matchup is delicious, and the offerings figure to get only more scrumptious as the tournament progresses.
A word about the seedings: There was no set of computer rankings to follow. It was merely a guessing game, a feel thing. Undoubtedly, the tournament will produce plenty of “upsets,” where the lower seed takes down the higher seed. That’s fine. That’s the nature of March, isn’t it? If you take umbrage with a certain athlete’s seed, just vote ’em on through anyway. You’re not going to hurt my feelings.
I did follow the NCAA’s lead in bracket building to a certain extent. You know how they never put two conference teams against one another in the first round? Well, I didn’t place any two athletes from the same sport against one another in the first round. You won’t get a Bryce Petty vs. Corey Coleman battle in the kickoff round. One caveat: there are two first-round matchups that pit a men’s basketball player against a women’s basketball player — Suzie Snider Eppers vs. Micheal Williams and Sophia Young vs. Taurean Prince — but those are still different programs. There are also a few multi-sport performers in the mix, but an athlete like Kendall Wright or Larry Isbell is still mostly known for his football exploits.
Undoubtedly, someone will look at the bracket and say, “How could you have left out old So-and-So? That’s terrible!” I get it. But I had to draw the line somewhere. My apologies to the likes of Del Shofner, Cotton Davidson, Karin Ernstrom and Jon Topolski. You’re all still great. Being among the first four out in this bracket is not too shabby.
Nevertheless, this group of 64 hits harder than a Singletary tackle. And nobody wants to be on the other side of one of those.
If you look, you’ll find a few Easter eggs. OK, I’ll point out a few. The top seed in the Hart Region is Johnson. The top seed in the Mulkey Region is Griner. The top seed in the Teaff Region is Singletary. The highest-seeded Drew-coached player, Ekpe Udoh, landed in the Drew Region. For at least one athlete, I awarded that particular seed based on the athlete’s jersey number. (Eagle-eyed Baylor fans can find that one for themselves.)
Voting will be done online at wacotrib.com/sports. You’ll need to register to play. You may pick your bracket through 3 p.m. on April 3, and I’ll announce the overall winners based on the majority vote of the public in a column in the April 5 paper.
Got all that? Good.
Let the Bear-on-Bear madness commence.
