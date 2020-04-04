The readers have spoken.
The winner of the Trib’s Best Baylor Athlete bracket is … wait a second. We can’t spill the tea that easily. It’s not like the NCAA champion is revealed on the first day of March Madness. Besides, some of the most gripping drama takes place in the early-round matchups.
First, let me thank all of you who voted. It served as a fun diversion for me putting the bracket together, and hopefully you had an equally enjoyable time making your picks.
Here’s what I’ve always loved about sports fans, and consequently Trib sports readers. They’re passionate. They have strong opinions, and they’re not afraid to share them. So, naturally, they had a few, ahem, thoughts about some of the BU greats of the past who didn’t make the bracket field altogether.
Right off the bat, let me say that Del Shofner was maybe the hardest cut I made. He was even in an earlier version of the bracket. Shofner, who died last month at age 85, not only distinguished himself as one of the great football players in BU history, but he also played basketball, baseball and ran the anchor leg on Baylor’s sprint relay team in track. In hindsight, I wish I’d found a way to get Shofner into the field.
Other names mentioned as possible snubs included Nina Davis, Melissa Jones, Natalie Nalepa, Ronnie Bull and Vann McElroy. Without a doubt, every one of them is a great, award-winning performer. As I alluded to last week, it’s not easy to pare down more than a century’s worth of athletic history into a list of 64 athletes.
I also got forwarded an email from a reader who thought the Robert Griffin III-David Wesley matchup wasn’t seeded right, that Wesley should have been a 2 seed instead of a 16 seed. Again, seeding the field was merely a subjective process, but RG3 actually carried 100 percent of the vote in that matchup. Besides, that reader also mentioned in his argument that Wesley played basketball AND football at Baylor, which isn’t true. Maybe he was thinking of someone else.
As it turned out, the seeding held up pretty nicely. But we’ll get to that.
I figured there would be some pretty hotly-contested matchups along the way, and the tournament didn’t disappoint. In the first round, one of the best battles came in the Scott Drew Region, where 11th-seeded Corey Coleman “upset” sixth-seeded Ekpe Udoh with 55 percent of the vote to Udoh’s 45 percent. Coleman, aka CoCo, was one of the best receivers in BU football history, so that wasn’t a huge shock to me. At least Ekpe still has his popular book club.
Other first-round duels that came down to the wire included track’s Darold Williamson (51 percent) over softball’s Brette Reagan, track’s Trayvon Bromell (56 percent) over football’s Roger Goree, and football’s Barton “Botchey” Koch (54 percent) over tennis’ Zuzana Zemenova.
In all, higher seeds won 26 of the 32 first-round matchups, and the No. 1 seeds — Robert Griffin III, Mike Singletary, Brittney Griner and Michael Johnson — all seized at least 95 percent of the vote in their contests.
The round of 32 also delivered some interesting matchups. The most closely contested battles were football’s James Francis (58 percent) over baseball’s Ted Lyons, softball’s Whitney Canon (56 percent) over football’s Walter Abercrombie, and baseball’s David Murphy (52 percent) over golf’s Jimmy Walker.
That gave us a Sweet 16 that was sweeter than Dr Pepper hour, baby. The matchups broke down like this: Robert Griffin vs. Don Trull (the Heisman winner vs. BU’s next-highest Heisman finisher), Odyssey Sims vs. Jeremy Wariner (an NCAA champion point guard vs. an Olympic gold-winning quarter-miler), Mike Singletary vs. Suzie Snider Eppers (a helmet breaker vs. a record breaker), James Francis vs. Whitney Canion (one could really hit, one could really pitch), Brittney Griner vs. Lawrence Elkins (talk about a couple of colorful characters), Sophia Young vs. Jason Jennings (Lord, they combined for a lot of awards), Michael Johnson vs. David Murphy (MJ ran as fast as Murph could hit ’em), and Vinnie Johnson vs. Thomas Everett (an NBA champ vs. a Super Bowl champ).
What a list. You could have ended the tournament right there, and it would have been a success. But we don’t give out participation trophies in these parts.
The most compelling Sweet 16 conflict came between Jennings, who won the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy as a pitching-hitting behemoth in 1999, and Young, an AP All-American and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2005 Final Four. It was a buzzer beater, but ultimately Jennings got the late-inning clutch base knock to advance with 56 percent of the vote.
Yes, I know I’m mixing my sports metaphors. It actually works in this regard.
The Elite Eight, in contrast, actually produced a series of blowouts. In the end, all four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four in convincing fashion — RG3 (83 percent) over Wariner, Griner (83 percent) over Jennings, Singletary (83 percent) over Canion, and Michael Johnson (97 percent) over Vinnie Johnson.
In the Final Four, the all-football matchup of RG3 vs. Singletary set up as a study in contrasts. Would readers choose the flash and magic of Griffin or the grit and power of Singletary? Well, defense may win championships, but apparently not when it comes to bracket contests. Readers favored the high-scoring RG3 by a two-to-one margin over the greatest defender in school history.
In the other battle, one can certainly make a case for both Michael Johnson and Brittney Griner as all-time trailblazers in their respective sports. Defensively, Griner protected the rim like no one in the history of the women’s game, and on the other end she elevated above the rim like none other, too. On the flip side, a convincing case can be made for Johnson as the greatest sprinter in track and field history. He won gold medals in three different Olympics, and at one time held the world record in both the 200 and 400. In fact, in international competitions MJ never won anything but gold.
He managed to zip past Griner with 87 percent of the vote, to move on to the championship game.
RG3 vs. MJ. One has a statue outside McLane Stadium, the other has a track meet named in his honor every spring. Honestly, if you lined them up and let them race, it would probably be pretty entertaining, especially if you threw an occasional hurdle onto the track. (I still say that if Griffin had gone the track route, he could’ve made the Olympics himself. Remember, he nearly set a national hurdles record at Copperas Cove and finished third in the NCAA in what should have been his final semester of high school).
Befitting such a sparkling green-and-gold matchup, readers were split. Some went with the track star. Some went with the football star — who could have been a track star if he had done it for more than one college season.
In the end, RG3 — Baylor’s only Heisman winner — won by a single vote. He’s your champ, the people’s choice as the best Bear ever. Just barely.
With two guys who can run that fast, it kind of figures it was a photo finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.