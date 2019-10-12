Baylor had 99 problems – measured out in hash marks all the way down the field – but a loss wasn’t one.
Call this one a pickup game for the Bears. Not because it was insignificant (it wasn’t), and not because the athletes weren’t studs (they were), but because it was a reflection of how a football TEAM is supposed to work. That is, one unit “picking up” the other following a stumble.
Baylor’s 33-30 double-overtime victory over Texas Tech was a picture of ugliness and a thing of beauty all at once. It was like when you’re booking along on I-35 at 75 miles an hour, and then you crest a hill and all you see is brake lights, as everyone is funneled into one lane.
Progression meets regression, which can lead to aggression, but occasionally egression.
Speaking of detours, Baylor is fast-becoming a Find a Way Team. It’s not always a smooth ride. The Bears are almost destined to find a few potholes along the way. But they’re finding a way to win, and that’s the sign of a good team.
“We preach that we’re warriors out there,” Baylor linebacker Jordan Williams said. “And whatever, we’re going to take it to the end. We’re going to lock you in our house, and we’re going to take you somewhere you’ve never been.
“And today, we just kept fighting. Bad things happen, and we were just, what’s next. The next play. And that’s how we keep pushing forward.”
Long after the dogpile and the handshakes and the postgame prayer and “That Good Old Baylor Line” and House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” Matt Rhule looked spent. He admitted it. “I’m probably dehydrated,” he said, after gulping down a big swig of Gatorade.
Such a game will do that to you. But when you come out on the winning side, there’s no better feeling, the Bears said.
“Some people might think (it’s emotionally draining), but I think it’s exciting,” running back John Lovett said. “When a team comes together and gives each other more motivation, all the motivation that we need to win the game, we just pick each other up and keep going.”
Hear that? It’s those words again. Pick up. Give these guys a pickup truck. At times, the defense picked up the offense. Other times, vice versa. The special teams also had its moments. The backups stepped up, too.
Pick a key Baylor player, and you’ll see how they reflected the yin and the yang. The ups and the downs. The grind and the glory.
How about Denzel Mims? The Baylor senior receiver didn’t have his most productive game, not by a long shot. Rhule said Tech tried to take away Mims and Tyquan Thornton from the Bears. But Mims turned in the most athletic play of the afternoon with his balletic, one-tiptoe snag along the sideline on Baylor’s 99-yard, game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.
On the same drive, he dropped what could have been the game-winning TD catch. No worries – his teammates picked him up.
Or what about another senior, Clay Johnston? The heartbeat of the Bears’ defense, Johnston roamed around and performed Clay Johnston-like feats of linebacker strength. He finished with a team-leading 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for losses, a pass break-up and an interception.
After that pick, though, Johnston limped off the field, holding his knee. He didn’t play again. As personnel losses go, a Johnston absence would be like removing Gladys Knight from the Pips. No worries – his teammates had his back.
And then there’s Charlie Brewer. The Baylor quarterback slogged through one of his worst overall games as a collegian – yet somehow managed to pull out one of his best results.
For much of the game, Brewer looked like one of those toddlers trying to cram a triangle-shaped block into a circle-shaped hole. Bang. Bang. Bang. It just wasn’t working. Brewer continually tempted the Texas Tech defense by throwing into double and triple-coverage. The Red Raiders punished him for attempting such foolishness, intercepting Brewer three times, including an absolute face-palm emoji in the end zone.
Brewer is grittier than a sand smoothie, though. On the fourth-quarter, 99-yard gut check, he made some big-time throws. He scrambled with ferocity. He was equally heroic in the overtime periods.
That’s what a leader does. Think about it – when you have a bad day at the office, you don’t quit your job, do you? Of course not. You try to get better.
“I just feel like that’s when the quarterback has to be at his best, when the game’s on the line,” Brewer said. “I made my handful of mistakes earlier in the game. But as a quarterback, you’ve just got to let it go and realize you’ve got a chance to win the game. Forget about it and move on, and we were able to win.”
Rhule often talks about football being the ultimate team game. Certainly it’s hard for one guy to win a game all by himself. You could be Tom Brady, but somebody’s still got to catch the ball on the other end. You could be J.J. Watt, but you’ve still got to get some help from your offensive buddies.
You could be Clay Johnston or James Lynch or Charlie Brewer, and it’s the same deal. There are times you need a pick-me-up.
“We’re just one of those teams right now, we’re not steamrolling you,” Rhule said. “We just find a way to make enough plays to kind of win so far. I don’t think we’re playing poorly. I think we’re playing well. I think we’re playing good teams, and we find a way to do it.”
There’s a lot of season left. The toughest teams still remain on the schedule. But if nothing else, Baylor has figured out this togetherness thing.
Look no further than that dogpile as proof.
