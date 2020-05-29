So, who’s the coolest President of them all?
Is it John F. Kennedy, the telegenic, quotable New Englander who was only 43 when he took office? Maybe the ex-Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan? What about Bill Clinton, showing off his saxophone skills on the Aresenio Hall Show? Or Barack Obama, an avid basketball fan who made a habit out of picking his March Madness bracket on ESPN each year?
Nah. I’m thinking Linda Livingstone has ’em all beat.
Baylor’s first family, President Linda along with her husband Brad and daughter Shelby, have through the sheer charisma of their personalities become viral stars among Baylor fans and students. Their online videos have generated thousands of views, and it’s plain to see why. They’re lively. They’re silly. They’re just fun.
As for the brainchild behind the videos, well, it’s the brainy child, of course. “That’s all Shelby,” said Brad.
Shelby graduated from Rice, where she played volleyball, and now serves as a volunteer volleyball assistant for the Bears while she attends graduate classes at Truett Seminary. She’s as sharp as a bed of nails, but beyond that she’s plugged in with social media and the online trends of the day.
“So much so that before Shelby started talking about it, I was like, ‘What the heck is a TikTok?’” Brad said.
Shelby said she was watching a lot of TikTok videos during this time of COVID-19 shelter-in-place, and had the notion that maybe the family could put one together.
“There are a few that I was like, ‘I feel like we could do this,’” Shelby said. “Then just other things — we have a lot of fun together, so other little things like us playing ping pong, I was like, maybe I’ll just record this and hopefully I’ll get their blessing to post it because it’s just fun.”
Shelter in Place: Livingstone Edition— Shelby Livingstone (@slivingstone96) March 29, 2020
(suggestions for future activities welcome as well) pic.twitter.com/EWUnG6pL7R
Sports are often at the heart of the videos. Each member of the family played college sports, after all. In addition to Shelby the volleyball player, Brad and Linda both lettered in basketball at Oklahoma State.
So, they’ve had videos playing Knockout, the popular driveway basketball game where one person shoots a ball and then the next person in line follows, trying to make a basket before the previous shooter and “knock them out” of the game. Another video showed the three Livingstones attempting an endless game of table tennis, running around the table while trying to keep the ball alive.
They have loads of fun with the videos, but you’d better believe the filming sessions also get their competitive juices bubbling.
“It doesn’t matter. It could be a spelling bee, and we’re competitive,” Brad said.
Linda laughed, and told the story of inviting Dave Aranda and his wife Dione to the house for Sunday dinner prior to the announcement of the football coach’s hiring. She said they naturally wanted to be on their best behavior as they got to know the Arandas. But somehow their competitive spirit must’ve shone through, because Aranda referenced it at his introductory press conference.
“He said, ‘We had a great lunch with the President and her family, and it’s clear that they’re a very competitive family,’” Shelby said, laughing. “That’s what he took from our whole lunch with him, but he’s not wrong.”
While we can’t celebrate Noche Del Oso tonight like we normally do before Dia Del Oso—we can still play some basketball! pic.twitter.com/SwtQmCNgsv— Linda Livingstone (@LindaLlivings) April 21, 2020
In fact, as they discussed that very topic during their interview with me for this column, the Livingstones couldn’t resist playfully teasing one another and throwing down the gauntlet. They mentioned that one of their favorite games to play is Bananagrams, sort of an offshoot of Scrabble where players try to spell words as quickly as they can while being the first to rid themselves of their piles of letters.
“There’s one person who never wins a game of Bananagrams,” Shelby said, grinning.
“We started playing this this past summer and we’ve probably played a hundred games. I’ve come this close to winning, but I have never won,” said Brad, wistfully.
At which point Linda interjected, “We may have to quit playing, because I’m so far ahead in the win column.”
That comment set off some immediate hooting and hollering. “Oh, I think we’re playing tonight!” Shelby said.
He may not be the Bananagrams champion, but Brad is the chief ham of the videos, all three family members agreed. That said, a big reason why the videos work is that all three Livingstones are willing to poke fun of themselves for the sake of entertaining Baylor’s social media crowd.
Well, up to a point.
“We don’t have a lot of pride, but we have enough to know we shouldn’t dance in public,” Linda said.
Added Shelby, “Any time I show them a video with a dance in it, it’s immediately nixed.”
(God bless Jerry Hill of the Baylor Bear Insider, who clearly never got that memo.)
The closest the Livingstones have come to getting their groove on for the cameras came in their initial TikTok offering. In that short video that is accompanied by Justin Bieber’s 2010 hit “Baby,” Linda and Brad pop up and point to various words superimposed on the screen, spelling out the message, “Hey, Baylor students, we miss you and can’t wait to see you. We love y’all, and sic ‘em Bears!”
That offering turned out to be the most popular to date. Between TikTok and Twitter, it racked up well over 100,000 views.
Baylor Students — We love you, we miss you, and we are praying for you! pic.twitter.com/FlpatZoIda— Linda Livingstone (@LindaLlivings) March 22, 2020
Those Baylor students are the real stars, Linda said, and the reason why the university’s first family tries to stay connected.
“The students have been great,” she said. “Because we’re around them so much on campus, and we haven’t been able to be, so I think they thought it was a lot of fun to see us in some fun, casual situations. I think the response has been really positive to it.”
Before I wrapped up my conversation with the Livingstones — who couldn’t have been more gracious and engaging — I had to make my own movie pitch to them. I suggested a trick shot video along the lines of Dude Perfect, the popular YouTube superstars from Texas who have built a multimillion-dollar business with their creative content.
Brad liked that idea, and even put his own spin on it, bringing to mind the McDonald’s commercial from the 1990s where Larry Bird and Michael Jordan play an epic game of H-O-R-S-E. “You know, like off Pat Neff (Hall), nothing but net,” Brad offered.
What, no Bananagrams?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.