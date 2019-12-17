Beyond the first-ever Big 12 championship, beyond the school-record 29 wins, beyond the maiden voyage to the Final Four, there are victories that Baylor volleyball coach Ryan McGuyre counts far more special.
“When it’s all said and done, when Nicole (Thomas) got baptized, we could’ve lost every game that year and I would have been like, ‘It’s such a successful season,’” McGuyre said.
This Baylor volleyball team is special for many reasons, not the least of which is the way it lives out its faith. They’re not the only team like that. You don’t even have to look far on the Baylor campus to find other coaches and athletes who are bold in their Christian beliefs. But this particular 2019 BU volleyball team, probably more than any other team I’ve been around, is open and forthright and authentic in that walk.
McGuyre sets the pace for his players. He’s a humble guy who continually uses phrases like “multiply the joy” and “we play for an audience of one.” Ask him how he’s doing and he’ll invariably reply, “Better than I deserve.” Following Baylor’s Elite Eight win over Washington last week, he said, “We have a head coach, and I’m not him,” referring to God.
McGuyre came to Baylor in 2015. Before that he’d had stints as an assistant at Florida State and Maryland, and a long run coaching both the women’s and men’s teams at California Baptist. He said that he’s always tried to live out his beliefs wherever he’s coached. Obviously being at a private Christian school like Baylor or CBU offers more freedom in that regard.
“So, as a coach, I’ve always wanted to make it pleasurable,” said McGuyre, whose stated goal is to give his players the best volleyball experience of their lives. “You’ve still got to embrace pressure. Which, again, takes you to James – ‘Consider it pure joy when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.’ We want to have that perseverance.”
Baylor’s players are no less bashful than their head coach in sharing about spiritual matters. They may rack up kills on the court, but they’re all about that eternal life.
“For me, that’s why I came,” senior Braya Hunt said. “I think that’s the story for a lot of the girls on our team. So, it isn’t a thing that’s been forced. But it has been just the heartbeat of our team.”
Now, religion in general and Christianity in particular might not be your thing. And that’s fine, everyone is entitled to believe (or reject) whatever they want. But even if you’re not into “the whole God thing,” you should still be impressed with the way these Bears talk and act and play. They exhibit humility and kindness and sportsmanship and, most of all, joy. Those are noble qualities, no? You might dispute that such traits come from God, but the players would say otherwise.
“I think that’s the reason why we’re so close,” Hunt said. “The trust factor is there, because we see each other not as 39-kills Yossi (Pressley), we don’t see it as 20-digs Tara (Wulf), we see them as daughters of the King. That makes it so much easier to forgive quickly, to encourage quickly.”
Again, a lot of teams might hold a postgame prayer or conduct a Bible Study devotional. These volleyball Bears do those things too, but their faith goes deeper than that. The players are especially grateful for McGuyre, who they view almost as a pastor as much as a coach.
“Any opportunity that we have to proclaim how good God has been to us is encouraged and, honestly, challenged,” Hunt said. “Especially for the seniors, he’s given us the wisdom and has trained us, taught us and made us better women of faith.
“I know that there aren’t coaches out there who are doing that. I know that this is special. I’m beyond thankful. I knew that from Day One, when I called Coach Mac and he said, ‘I have a peace about you being on this team from the Lord.’ What coach says that?”
This one does. To me, a fellow believer, it’s admirable and encouraging. This guy is living it, y’all. He doesn’t consider himself a saint. Quite the contrary, he’d cop to being a sinner saved by grace, and is just trying to do his best to share how God’s love has changed his life.
It also gives him a strong perspective. Obviously, McGuyre wants to win this week. He’s a competitor, same as any other coach. But he knows there’s something bigger than any national title at play.
One of his greatest joys as a coach is seeing players come to faith who weren’t Christians when they joined the program. It’s happened with several on this roster, including Marieke van der Mark, Tara Wulf and Nicole Thomas.
To McGuyre, that is far better than any win Baylor could gather.
“A hundred percent (better),” he said. “To win a national championship would be a miracle of the moment. It would be special, no doubt about it, and we want to do that. But God’s gift of salvation, seeing someone come to Jesus, is a miracle for eternity. How do you measure a moment against eternity?”
