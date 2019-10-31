On All Hallow’s Eve, the Baylor Bears needed to be killers.
Instead, they looked like the guy who doesn’t want the spider in the house, but is also deathly afraid to squash it. Forget the guy in the stands in the hot dog costume. For a large portion of the night, it appeared that the guys wearing Baylor uniforms were the real Hallo-weenies.
If the No. 12 Bears are going to be the kind of team that legitimately challenges for treats like trips to Jerryworld and Big 12 titles and New Year’s Six bowl games, they’ve got to develop a killer instinct. They’ve got to press their cleats onto the throat of a weaker opponent and put them away. Quickly.
“Just for me, I’m always hesitant to say put a team away early, because I think when you turn on college football and you see teams try to put a team away early and when they find themselves in a fight like this, they get nervous,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “They get scared. They panic. What I’d just like to see is for us to play better.”
That the Bears survived their fright night encounter with West Virginia with a 17-14 victory wasn’t really a testament to their own grit or precision. It was more some witch’s brew of a dash of luck, a fistful of productive plays, and a heaping helping of Mountaineer haplessness.
Do not be tricked, trick-or-treaters. West Virginia is not a good team. Maybe one day Neal Brown’s bunch will be. The Mountaineers did not play well enough to hang around. Baylor simply played that poorly, bad enough to allow West Virginia to hang around.
If Baylor plays that way again next week, TCU will finish the job West Virginia couldn’t and knock the Bears from the ranks of the unbeaten. Bank on it.
Let’s start up front. That’s where coaches always say it starts. For much of the game, Baylor’s offensive line simply did not get it done. You remember how George DeLeone once famously compared to the line’s development to construction on Interstate 35? As in neverending? Frustrating? Ongoing into perpetuity?
Well, look, speaking for all the motorists out there, sometimes we’ve got to see an exit get finished. One turn lane, a few traffic cones removed … you know, something. Progress.
Charlie Brewer was running for his life from the start. He had zero time in the first half. And BU’s Oh (No) Line wasn’t any better in its run blocking. The most egregious example came late in the second quarter, when Baylor had a 1st-and-goal from the West Virginia 3-yard-line.
The Bears tried four times to plow forward and penetrate the end zone. Four times they came up short. You can say something about the play-calling there lacking a certain creativity, and you’d be right. But I get the thinking of the coaches there. You should be able to pick up three yards in four attempts, right?
Instead, it felt as though Baylor’s offensive linemen had walked up to a door, grabbed the handle, and tried to pull, when the sign clearly read, “Push.”
(It’s also true that Brewer may have actually cracked the end zone amid a mass of bodies on one of those runs. Tough luck. Next time, the Bears must leave no doubt.)
“If you can’t get in from the six-inch line, you don’t deserve to score,” said Rhule, and he’s right.
Now, Rhule expressed pride and gratitude with Baylor’s defensive effort. He called it a “special, special day” for the BU defenders, and that’s a fair assessment. Those guys were tough – again. Lose a player, lose two players, doesn’t matter. They keep making stops.
If Baylor has crafted any kind of sustainable identity, it’s that of a hard-working, hard-nosed defensive team. That unit has kept Baylor in games when the offense has sputtered, and has probably won more than a few.
But if the Bears want to keep winning games – especially games they absolutely should win – they need more.
“We’re still learning how to handle this,” Rhule said. “We had too many guys worrying about winning instead of worrying about playing. I heard (Oklahoma’s) Lincoln Riley say that last week. … We’ve got to get back to being that humble, hungry team.”
Humble? Sure. Play with class and humility. All the time.
