The buzz had been building for weeks, really ever since the first Baylor-Kansas game ended on Jan. 11. The electricity was palpable hours before tipoff, as cars crammed the Ferrell Center parking lot all the way back to Baylor Ballpark as early as dark thirty. In the most Baptist thing ever, students staged a lock-in and slept all night at the arena so they wouldn’t miss a second of either the GameDay experience or the Game (capital G required) itself.
Here in Waco, Texas, aka Six (Hoops) Shooter Junction, aka the current College Basketball Capital of the Country, the Game absolutely lived up to the hype. That the outcome didn’t go the home team’s way should neither quell Baylor’s optimism nor divert its long-term focus.
In a weird way, the Bears probably even needed a Game like this.
You never want to suggest that a team might be better off losing, and that’s not exactly what I’m saying. Obviously, Scott Drew’s Bears would have loved to have won this one, they would’ve preferred to hold a two-game Big 12 lead with four to play. Instead, they’re all locked with the Jayhawks for the league lead, setting up the distinct possibility that the teams might have to share the title at year’s end.
But if Baylor truly wants to win a conference title for the first time in 70 years, if it wants to play deep into March, it needs games like this Game. To win championships, you’ve got to be able to compete (and, obviously, beat) championship-caliber programs.
It just wasn’t the Bears’ day. I’d say that Baylor played in a Phog offensively, but that would be inaccurate on a couple of counts. For one, it sort of implies that the Bears can’t get it done at Allen Fieldhouse, whereas they’ve already proved they can with their breakthrough January effort. But, also, it doesn’t give nearly enough credit to Kansas’s defensive effort in forcing the Bears into an array of off-balance or rushed shots.
Yeah, Kansas can play a little D, too.
“There’s 353 teams (in Division I), and you’ve got two top 3 defenses,” Drew said.
Probably the most lasting lesson the Bears can take as a door prize from the Game centers on the charity stripe. It was far from charitable for Baylor, which shot just 8 of 15 for the day. It kind of goes without saying, but it’s infinitely more challenging to beat a great team when your shooting is that foul.
“If you hit your free throws down the stretch, then it’s a different situation,” said Drew, when asked about Jared Butler’s final 3-point attempt to try to tie the game. “At the end of the day, close games, that’s why the free throw line is such a big part of it.”
The Bears haven’t been a great free throw shooting team all year, one of their few weaknesses. They came into the day shooting 69.5 percent as a team, which ranked 215th in Division I.
The upshot for the Bears is that they’re fully capable of knocking them down. They hit 10 of 12 against Washington, 22 of 28 against Ohio, 14 of 16 in their first meeting with Texas, and 15 of 16 in a road win over Florida. They’ve got to have more lion-hearted efforts like that going forward, or they’ll end up going out like a lamb in March.
Obviously Baylor’s other significant issue on Saturday was that it made Udoka Azubuike, KU’s senior center from Nigeria, look like the second coming of Hakeem Olajuwon. Azubuike dominated, with 23 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots. No doubt his alley-oop flushes will provide cold-sweat nightmare fodder for the Bears, at least for a couple of nights.
Then they’ll need to snap out of it, and remember that they held Azubuike mostly in check (6 points, 11 rebounds) in the first game in Lawrence. Bill Self said that the Jayhawks altered their screens to better free up the lob for Azubuike this time around. Now it’ll be up to the Bears to adjust defensively should there be a third (or fourth?) meeting between the teams, either in Kansas City or in the NCAA tournament.
Wouldn’t that be fun, by the way? Sign me up. Not only fun, though, but certainly within the realm of possibility.
Before coming to Waco, KU’s Self praised the Bears up and down. That didn’t change after the Game, just because the outcome went his way this time.
“I think that Baylor is the best team that we have played against since I’ve been in the league the last 17 years,” Self said. “You can look at Oklahoma State in ‘04 and Texas Tech in ‘19. But I think at the same stage Baylor has played better than both of those teams. I don’t know how it’s going to finish, but I certainly feel pretty strongly about that.”
The record winning streak may be over for Baylor. The season, however, is far from it.
Again, nobody ever said it would be easy. Just ask Scott Drew.
“Nothing’s easy, except I guess when it’s a 12-foot lob to Dok (Azubuike) and he’s the only one up there,” Drew said, eliciting laughter from the media room. “But other than that, everything is tough. The big thing for us is we’ve got to keep getting better.”
