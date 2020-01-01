NEW ORLEANS – Here’s the thing about the sugar in New Orleans. If you’re not careful, it can get really messy.
For the Baylor Bears, it could’ve been a heck of a lot cleaner.
Some critics will cry that the Bears were distracted by all the Matt Rhule-to-the-NFL rumors, and that may be partially true. But it wasn’t the whole story.
The rest of the story in Baylor’s humbling 26-14 loss to Georgia in Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl unfolds like this. One, the Bulldogs are better. Even with a bunch of their top dudes out of the game, they’re better. They were favored for a reason.
And, two, the game was symptomatic of some deeper issues on the offensive side of the ball for the Bears. They can drive erratically (like a Bourbon Street New Year’s Eve reveler), their offensive line can look overmatched at times, and they don’t produce nearly enough big plays. The Bears came into the game ranked 44th nationally in total offense, which seems low for an 11-win, Top-10 team. (And it is – kind of. While the CFP teams like Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State had top-10 offenses, Georgia’s was ranked 61st and Florida’s was 46th.)
These are areas that Baylor needs to address and improve in the offseason.
But let’s not get so consumed by the messy stains that we fail to savor the overall sweetness. It’s still the Sugar Bowl, right? First time in 62 years for Baylor in that big boy bowl. It’s still an 11-win season for the Bears, tied for the most wins in a season in school history.
Sure, maybe this Sugar harvest feels a little bittersweet, given the outcome. But if you zoom out and consider the season as a whole, it’s progress. Heck, it’s much better than that. For the Bears, it’s a great season – that didn’t end like they wanted.
Baylor’s most admirable characteristic is its resiliency. It probably will stand as the lasting legacy of this team. It’s manifested in quarterback Charlie Brewer, who for the second straight game took a wicked shot to the head while laying it all on the line for his team. Brewer didn’t have his best outing by any stretch, a direct contrast to his last bowl game against an SEC foe, the Bears’ 45-38 Texas Bowl win over Vanderbilt last season. But nobody could ever deny that Brewer is a gamer. He has as much true grit as John Wayne and Jeff Bridges combined.
Honestly, the least surprising development of the season was Baylor’s second-half rally. Down 19-0 at the half, the Bears weren’t about to pack up their helmets and grab a ride on the swamp boat back to Waco.
Not this team. They absolutely will stand in there and keep punching to the final bell.
On this day, they just didn’t hit as hard as Georgia. And that’s not a metaphor. The Bulldogs have some thumpers on their defense, and they unloaded on Baylor throughout the night. Brewer, among others, felt the brunt of it.
There are so many things Baylor must still learn to do better. The receivers can’t let the ball slip through their mitts like their hands are covered in powdered sugar. The offensive line has to get stronger, tougher, more consistent. It has to protect Brewer at all costs, and give him time to operate. Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon must figure out ways to be more creative.
But the good news is those things can happen.
And maybe the next time the Bears dip into the Sugar Bowl – and there’s no reason that there can’t be a next time – they’ll know better. They’ll be better prepared. They’ll be more successful.
Wouldn’t that be sweet?
