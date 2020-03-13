In some ways, it feels like a death.
OK, look, I get it. Sports aren’t life or death. Believe it or not, most who play them, coach them, talk about them, or write about them understand this. Echoing a Facebook post I wrote on Thursday, if calling off the fun and games means slowing the reach of a global pandemic, by all means, call them off.
But that perspective doesn’t dull the pain. It doesn’t diminish the emotion. This week brought a sudden end to the games and sporting events we love, and even if we should have seen it coming, it nevertheless aches.
When the NCAA decided on Thursday to cancel the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as every other winter and spring sports championship event due to coronavirus concerns, it hit the college sports world like a sledgehammer. And nobody took the brunt of the impact harder than the seniors.
The NCAA announced on Friday that it would look at restoring eligibility for spring sports seniors. That’s welcomed news, even as it poses additional questions about future scholarship limits, funding, and roster management.
But it doesn’t change the here and now. For the senior ballplayers in the midst of career years, for the track and field athletes who were looking to set records, win national titles and build up their strength for a run at the Olympics, it’s a crushing blow. For all the teams whose best shot at a national title was 2020, they’ll likely never get past the “what might have been” laments.
As for those basketball players who were nearing the end of their run, it’s a gut punch like nothing they’ve ever experienced. A loss on the court, you can wrap your head around. But no chance to even play? No opportunity to mentally prepare yourself for the potential end? I suspect there are hundreds of college basketball players around the country still trying to get past the initial shock.
In a tweet, Baylor’s Lauren Cox said that “heartbroken would be an understatement” to describe her reaction to the news. “I’ve given everything I had to this team and program and this isn’t how I wanted it to end, but I’m walking away with four Big 12 championships and a national championship,” Cox wrote.
Cox went on to express gratefulness to Baylor fans, her coaches, her teammates and her family. What a beautiful sentiment and mature perspective, one mirrored by BU men’s senior Freddie Gillespie in his own tweet.
“I really hope everyone had as much fun watching as we did playing,” Gillespie wrote. “Thank you for everything!”
Even if the NCAA figures out a way to give those seniors additional eligibility, which would be far more complicated than the spring sport athletes that still had months to play, they’ll never really get back this year. For perhaps the first time in the history of Baylor basketball, both programs had a legitimate chance to win national titles in the same year. Even if some of the seniors return (and my guess is that Cox will turn the page to the WNBA), you can’t necessarily predict that would happen again in 2021. Nothing is guaranteed.
Now, for everyone who says that the NCAA, NBA, MLB and various other sports leagues jumped the gun or “overreacted” to what has since been deemed by the President as a national emergency, you need to cool your jets. This is serious stuff, folks. They did what they had to do. These leagues acted out of a place of player safety, and in the process cost themselves billions of dollars. That is to be commended, not derided.
But it still hurts. We were all supposed to be watching basketball this weekend. We were supposed to start filling out our brackets on Sunday. The players had a game they love taken away. For how long, who knows?
Ultimately, that’s the pervading lesson. You sometimes hear players talk about how “it could all end tomorrow,” but they don’t usually believe it themselves. Now that truth has been delivered in the harshest way imaginable.
As a Christian, I can’t help but be reminded what the book of James says: “How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is like the morning fog – it’s here for a little while, and then it’s gone.”
Sports are gone, at least for a while.
Let’s hope life wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.