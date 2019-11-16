For the Bears, this one stung. For the Sooners, it was a season saver.
So, what’s next?
That needs to be Baylor’s mentality now. It was the Bears’ mantra leading up to 9-0, so it really shouldn’t change at 9-1.
OK, boomer, it was Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31. That’s not the way the Bears envisioned it. But, what’s next? There’s more football to be played.
One loss does not equal a lost season here in Bear Country. Oh, I know, if you were among the 50,000 denizens who were wearing green and gold in the record-setting McLane Stadium crowd, it was nice to dream for a while. When it was 31-10, Baylor, at the half, it was not hard to imagine Baylor ascending into the top five in the CFP rankings. A perfect season still seemed possible.
That all crumbled in the second half, as Jalen Hurts and the Sooners shocked a Baylor defense that had been electric in the first two quarters.
“We had a hard time getting off the field (defensively), and our offense had a hard time staying on the field,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said.
Even a great defense – and I think Baylor still qualifies – will run out of gas if you leave the motor running all night. Oklahoma ran 95 plays to Baylor’s 52. The Sooners held the ball for more than 41 minutes, while the Bears had it less than 19.
For Baylor, that’s a recipe for disaster. And yet – get this – the Bears still had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.
Clearly, the Bears have some repairs to make. The offense couldn’t sustain anything positive in the second half. They had a whopping four plays in the third quarter, a total that Rhule called “unheard of.”
But, believe it or not, Baylor isn’t in need of a complete overhaul. Again, it’s one loss, by a field goal, to the 10th-ranked team in the country. And it’s a team that Baylor could very well see again in the Big 12 title game.
No matter what the CFP committee might say, there’s no such thing as a quality loss. (Well, OK, the kid who held up the sign at College GameDay who said that his girlfriend breaking up with him was a “quality loss” might have a case, but outside of him, a quality loss is a unicorn.)
A loss doesn’t help Baylor in reaching its goals. Any thought of the Bears making the CFP is out the window now. A win would have clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game in Jerryworld (with an incredible two games still to play), but now Rhule’s team still has to play its way in.
What the Bears can’t do is let the sting of this one loss linger. Hangovers lead to crashes if you don’t deal with them.
“Texas coming to town next week, we’ve got two games left,” Rhule said. “I’ll tell our guys tomorrow, ‘We’ve got 13 days together. Let’s go battle and see if we can get another game.’ I expect our guys to come back and be ready to go.”
What’s next?
Another game day. Baylor must make sure it’s up for it, even if it’s not surrounded by “GameDay.”
