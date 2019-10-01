Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.
Brewer completed 26 of 45 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 23-21 win over Iowa State last Saturday.
Brewer is among four quarterbacks in the country with 10-plus touchdown passes and no interceptions this season.
Brewer won the award for the second straight year after earning it for his performance against Kansas in 2018.
Vendor fired after charging Dolphins fan $724 for beer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Police say a beer vendor used a personal card reader to charge a fan more than $700 for two beers at a Miami Dolphins football game.
An arrest affidavit says 33-year-old Nathaniel Collier faces charges of grand theft and possession of a skimming device. He was fired Sunday by the company that employees vendors at Hard Rock Stadium.
According to police, the fan ordered two beers from Collier during the Dolphins game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Collier used his own device to charge $724. The bank notified the victim about the charge.
Collier was arrested, but a lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.
Rocket Man, which employs vendors, tells Local 10 News they take matters of security extremely seriously. They said the credit card company issued a refund.
Sharks F Kane suspended for abuse of official
NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official.
The punishment handed out Tuesday comes after a run-in Kane had with Vegas’ Deryk Engelland in a preseason game on Sunday.
Kane responded with a slash after being cross-checked by Engelland. His stick also made contact with linesman Kiel Murchison. Murchison later grabbed Kane’s jersey to split the two players up and the two fell to the ice. Kane then appeared to shove the linesman as he got up. Kane was given a game misconduct for the play.
The Sharks open the season Wednesday night in Vegas and then host the Golden Knights on Friday night. Kane will also miss a game in Nashville on Oct. 8.
Kane will forfeit more than $112,000 based on his annual salary because of the suspension.
Wizards hire ex-exec Thorn as adviser to GM Sheppard
WASHINGTON — Former NBA GM and league executive Rod Thorn has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser to general manager Tommy Sheppard.
In the new role, announced Tuesday by the team, Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency, the draft and other basketball operations matters.
Thorn was a general manager for the Chicago Bulls — including when they drafted Michael Jordan — the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
He was executive vice president of basketball operations for the NBA from 1986-2000.
Thorn was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1963 and played nine years in the league and later worked as a coach.
