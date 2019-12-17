Baylor junior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been tabbed as one of five finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given to the top college player with Texas ties.

The others still up for the honor are SMU quarterback Shane Buechele, an Arlington Lamar product, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, who went to La Grange, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who went to Channelview High School in Houston, and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, a product of Richmond Foster.

Brewer played his high school ball at Lake Travis, near Austin.

He has started 29 of BU’s past 30 games and ranks third in school history with 7,531 career passing yards.

