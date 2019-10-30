When Charlie Brewer stepped into Baylor’s midseason game against West Virginia as a freshman in 2017, the only thing people really knew about the young quarterback was that he was fresh off a storied career at Austin Lake Travis High School.
By the time the night was over, it was clear Brewer had a bright future at Baylor.
Though the Bears lost a 38-36 heartbreaker that night, Brewer’s breakout performance was so inspiring that he became the starting quarterback the following week against Kansas. He led Baylor to a 38-9 win against the Jayhawks and has been the starting quarterback in 23 of 24 games since then.
Brewer hopes to summon up some of that magic Thursday night in No. 12 Baylor’s first game against the Mountaineers at McLane Stadium since 2017 as they play in a special Halloween game at 7 p.m.
With the Bears now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12, they’re in a much different place than two years ago, when they were 0-7 heading into the West Virginia game.
When Brewer entered the game on the last play of the third quarter, Baylor trailed 38-13 and looked headed for a lopsided loss. Baylor starting quarterback Zach Smith was dealing with stomach flu, so coach Matt Rhule thought it was time to give Brewer a shot after he had played sparingly in previous games.
“Finally it was ‘Hey, this is his time, let’s let him go play,’” Rhule said. “I think the biggest thing about Charlie is always he loves to play, he doesn’t let adverse conditions, adverse things affect him. If he throws an interception, if he gets sacked, he doesn’t come off and act crazy. He just says all right let’s go and goes right back out and keeps playing. So it’s easy to coach a guy like that.”
The legend of ‘Chuckie Comeback’ was born
Brewer led the Bears to 23 straight points beginning with a 52-yard touchdown pass to freshman Trestan Ebner. Ebner followed with a 40-yard scoring run before Connor Martin hit a 23-yard field goal. Ebner then caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brewer to cut West Virginia’s lead to 38-36 with 17 seconds remaining.
Baylor went for the two-point conversion, but Xavier Preston sacked Brewer as the Mountaineers held on for the win. But Brewer’s teammates could see he was a quarterback they could get behind to turn around the program.
“It was the first time that Charlie got some major playing time, and I think anyone who was there saw so early on what the kid is made of,” said Baylor senior offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. “It was definitely inspiring for me to see and it was kind of the beginning of his legacy. Two years later, they’re back here and hopefully we’ll get it done this time.”
Brewer has enjoyed a superb junior season as he’s completed 66.3 percent for 1,866 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. In his latest performance in Baylor’s 45-27 win over Oklahoma State on Oct. 19 in Stillwater, Brewer hit 13 of 17 for 312 yards and a touchdown while also running for a fourth quarter touchdown.
First-year West Virginia coach Neal Brown knows Brewer well since his older brother, Michael Brewer, played quarterback for him in 2011-12 when he was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech.
“I think it all starts with them with quarterback Charlie Brewer,” Brown said. “He’s tough, a winner, and the team really plays to his personality. He can hurt you with his legs and his arm. I’ve known him a long time and have tracked him since he was young, going back to probably elementary school. They’re a special family to me, and I’ll really pull for him except for this game on Thursday night.”
Brewer will try to pick apart a West Virginia defense that’s allowed an average of 438 yards and 44 points in the last three losses to Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.
But Rhule is wary of a West Virginia pass rush that has collected 18 sacks, including four apiece by brothers Darius and Dante Stills on the defensive line. The Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) keep opponents guessing by showing both four-man and three-man defensive fronts.
“You don’t see too many people doing what they’re doing,” Tecklenburg said. “They’ll switch back and forth between a four-down and a three-down, trying to keep the same personnel. Trying to ID what they’re in every play will be big this week. We’re getting in the film room and seeing if we can pick up on any tips.”
Baylor leads the Big 12 with 25 sacks in its 7-0 start, and defensive end James Lynch is having an All-America season with 8½ sacks. The Bears will try to deliver tremendous pressure against West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma who has completed 63.5 percent for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.
The Mountaineers have often been one-dimensional since they rank 125th out of 130 teams nationally with 88.1 yards rushing per game while averaging 2.9 yards per carry.
Since the Bears have lost their last three games to West Virginia, they’ll have plenty of motivation especially after last year’s 58-14 blowout loss in Morgantown. Brown understands the Mountaineers are walking into a difficult situation.
“Coach Rhule and his staff are to be commended, they’ve done an excellent job,” Brown said. “He took over a team with talent but with almost unprecedented off-field issues. To go from where they were at to where they are now is incredible. He’s done a tremendous job sitting there at No. 12 in country as one of the few unbeaten teams in year three.”
